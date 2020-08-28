In Thursday’s COVID-19 update, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) said this week was on track to be the largest growth in cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, Pulaski County had 106 active cases with five of those hospitalized.
Most of those cases were due to two outbreaks at Pulaski long-term care facilities.
According to the most recent numbers on the state’s monitoring website, kycovid19.ky.gov, Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation has 32 active cases among residents and 14 active cases among staff, while Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation has nine active cases among residents and seven active cases among staff.
The Commonwealth Journal reached out to both facilities, and in both cases staff there stated an administrator would return contact with the newspaper, but neither had returned phone calls by press time Friday.
LCDHD reported Wednesday that Pulaski was adding 12 newly diagnosed cases to its weekly total, and on Thursday Pulaski saw 16 more.
Beyond long-term care facilities, businesses were the second mostly likely place for transmission, with places of worship and schools tied for third.
LCDHD said in a statement, “Thirty-eight of our active cases [district wide] are school age (18 or younger). Imagine how much spread could have occurred in the schools if they had been meeting face-to-face and/or these children were not in isolation. Then imagine all those exposed children bringing the virus home, and then the family members taking it to work and church.”
The health department urged the public to continue working to slow the spread of the virus by wearing face coverings in public, socially distancing and avoiding crowds. It also encouraged people to continue washing their hands frequently and avoid touching their face.
During Governor Andy Beshear’s Friday update on COVID-19, it was announced that the state had 46,757 coronavirus cases, 792 were newly reported for the day.
Children made up 114 of the newly reported cases, one of which was a 1-month old from Green County – a county within the Lake Cumberland district.
As of Friday, Kentucky has seen 918 deaths.
In Pulaski, the number of deaths stands at six.
