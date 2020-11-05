While Pulaski's COVID-19 case count caused it to briefly jump into the "Red-Critical" category this week, as of Thursday the county's designation went down to the "Orange-Accelerated" category.
Pulaski has a rate of 24.4 cases per every 100,000 of population. To be in the Red zone, that rate has to be more that 25 per 100,000.
The county joins Russell in being the only two counties within the Lake Cumberland district to be Orange. All other counties are currently Red.
