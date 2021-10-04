While the number of COVID-19 cases across the Lake Cumberland district dropped for the week of September 25 through October 1, Pulaski saw a few more cases than in the previous week.
Over that time frame, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department LCDHD reported the deaths of 10 Pulaskians due to COVID-related issues, six of whom were unvaccinated and four of whom were vaccinated.
That brought the number of Pulaski residents who have died due to COVID to 175.
LCDHD’s data shows that Pulaski had 513 newly-diagnosed cases of COVID last week, compared to 404 reported the week before.
Wayne County actually reported fewer cases last week than from the week before, 146 for last week compared to 220 the week before.
Wayne had no reported deaths due to the virus this week.
The health department and other officials as still urging the public to get vaccinated against COVID, saying that it is the best defense against severe illness and prolonged hospitalization.
To help with this, LCDHD and the City of Somerset are partnering to hold their second COVID vaccination clinic. It will be held on October 11 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market.
LCDHD will be offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When LCDHD officials held their by-weekly informational update on Wednesday, Executive Director Amy Tomlinson said that at mid-week it looked as if the district was seeing a downturn in the number of cases, although she did warn that it was too early to say with confidence if the district had reached its peek.
COVID is still taking a toll on local hospital resources, she said, adding that every time she checks with them, they tell her their COVID units are full.
As of Friday, LCDHD reported that there were 66 patients district-wide who were hospitalized, including 20 Pulaski residents.
Tomlinson continued to urge local residents to get vaccinated, even ahead of this week’s Fall Break, despite pointing out that getting the shot now would not fully protect people who planned on traveling out of town.
She reminded vacationers to take all other precautions – maintain social distancing by staying six feet apart, wearing masks especially when surrounded by people they are not normally around, and maintaining good hand hygiene by washing frequently and using sanitizer.
Dr. Christine Weyman, the medical director for LCDHD, updated the public on the current approvals for vaccine booster shots.
Immunocompromised people can now receive a booster from either Pfizer or Moderna. Currently, Pfizer boosters are the only ones recommended outside of that criteria. As of right now, people who are 65 years old or older and who originally received the two-shot Pfizer vaccination can get a booster six months after the last shot.
Others who are able to receive a Pfizer booster are residents in long-term care facilities, those who are ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, people ages 18 to 49 who are high risk for severe infection and people ages 18 to 64 who work in a career that increases their chance of exposure.
These people must have originally received the Pfizer vaccine.
As of right now, there is no general approval for booster shots for those who received the Moderna vaccine or Johnson & Johnson, but both have applied for authorization, Weyman said.
“We think it will be just a matter of a few weeks,” she said.
