While Pulaski showed its highest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases, the 10-county health district as a whole showed a downward trend in the number of new cases this week.
Pulaski ended its Saturday-to-Saturday weekly total of new cases at 104, its largest one-week total. That is up from the previous week’s total of 67 new cases.
The previous highest week’s total for newly diagnosed cases was the week of August 16 through August 22, which saw 76 cases.
The county’s numbers aren’t helped by the fact that two Pulaski nursing homes are seeing major outbreaks. According to the state’s COVID-19 reporting website (kycovid19.ky.gov), as of Sunday Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation has 33 active cases, 32 recovered cases and two deaths among its residents, and seven current cases with 13 recovered among its staff.
Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation has 21 current cases among its residents and nine current cases among staff, with four staff recovered.
As of Sunday’s numbers, Pulaski has 122 active cases, with three of those in the hospital and 119 self-isolated. There have been seven deaths and 509 people recovered, for an all-time total of 638 cases.
Despite Pulaski’s hard week, the total number of new cases for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) was down slightly. The district saw 258 new cases, whereas the week before saw 267.
Health Department officials tried to stay positive in their report.
“There are some good (at least moderately good) things to report this week,” the department said in a statement. “While the state had its worst week since the onset of the outbreak as far as new cases, ours, after two weeks of sharp increase, decreased this week. ... While compared to last Saturday, we have five additional active cases (381 versus 376), today’s active count of 381 is 29 below our high on Wednesday of 410. Let’s hope the good news carries over into next week.”
LCDHD continues to urge people to continue to observe the recommendations from the state for slowing the spread of the disease. They ask everyone to continue to wear face coverings in public, continue to socially distance by staying at least six feet away from others, don’t go out if you are not feeling well, wash your hands frequently and use sanitize when washing is not available, avoid touching your face, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.
