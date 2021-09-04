Friday’s report from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department lists the deaths of two more Pulaski residents from COVID-19, bringing Pulaski’s total number of COVID-related deaths up to 147.
The two deaths were both from unvaccinated patients – one from the 50- to 59-year-old age range, and one from the 60- to 69-year-old range.
Friday alone saw Pulaski have 161 new cases reported. The county currently has 408 active cases, 15 of whom are hospitalized.
Pulaski saw a record-breaking week in terms of the number of COVID cases reported. As of Saturday, Pulaski had 553 new cases, beating the previous highest number of cases of 442, set on the week ending January 9.
This week’s 553 cases is also a marked increase over the number reported last week, which was 337.
Because LCDHD officials are several days behind in their ability to contact those who test positive for COVID, they offer information on the health department’s website (lcdhd.org) on what individuals should do.
For example, the website states that if someone has tested positive for COVID-19 and has symptoms, they should isolate for 10 days from the date those symptoms began. If they test positive but have no symptoms, they should isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test.
Those who are not fully vaccinated and have been exposed to the coronavirus should quarantine for 10 days if you have no symptoms. That can be cut to seven days if you test negative on or after day five.
Those who are fully vaccinated did not have to quarantine if they are not showing symptoms, but they are encouraged to wear a mask indoors for 14 days. They should monitor themselves for symptoms, and get tested three to five days after exposure.
Being fully vaccinated means that it has been at least two weeks after the last shot in a two-shot series of vaccinations, or it has been at least two weeks after a one-shot vaccination.
These guidelines are in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19, health officials say.
