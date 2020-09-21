Property values in Pulaski County continue to increase — with the total assessment exceeding expectations in a year dominated by a global pandemic.
Pulaski County Property Valuation Administrator T.W. Todd announced Monday that the total countywide assessment for 2020 stands at $3.631 billion — an increase of $210 million over last year.
“That includes all commercial, residential and farm properties,” he noted,.
PVA Todd usually releases the yearly assessment each spring. That we’re deep in September and this year’s assessment was just recently finalized could easily be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic but, as is often the case, the truth is a bit more complicated than that.
Todd takes pride that his staff was able to keep the PVA office up and running during the height of the pandemic shutdown. He acknowledges that assessments were slowed as employees had to take extra precautions in and out of the office.
“We were off maybe one week,” Todd explained, “but we couldn’t send the field crew out because no one could ride together for three months. Naturally it was tough getting everything done.”
But get done they did — or so they thought. For the first time in Todd’s near 22 years in office, when the staff submitted a draft of the local property tax rolls to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, it was rejected.
Todd told the Commonwealth Journal that after the initial inspection period, his office had increased residential assessments by nearly $60 million with some $50 million added in new property. State officials, however, wanted Todd’s office to increase residential assessments to better reflect the local market before the real estate tax roll could be certified and tax bills sent out.
State law requires real estate to be assessed at 100 percent of fair market value. Assessments of individual properties usually are determined by recent sales and PVA offices tend to look at a quarter-section of their counties each year. Not only was the local PVA office hit with an unprecedented stumbling block of having to resubmit the county assessment but the Kentucky Department of Revenue sent three of its own employees to re-assess local residential values.
“This year our increases weren’t enough and they had to be redone at the last minute,” Todd explained the requirement from Frankfort. “It’s law that [an assessment] has to be fair cash value.”
When they were done, the state exceeded even its initial goal with new homes and residential assessment increases accounting for some $145 million of the overall county increase this year. The situation is perhaps best illustrated by the fact that the “4% increase” rates given by the state to each of the county’s three local school districts were all lower than the rates they approved last year. A 4% rate is supposed to increase tax revenue by four percent.
While strong property sale prices should be celebrated as a sign of a strong local economy, no one would argue that the pandemic hasn’t left many homeowners struggling. However, if the market continues as it has been, PVA Todd expects the assessment hikes may continue.
“I don’t expect it to stop right now because of the sales of houses,” he said. “It’s unreal what homes are selling for right now.…That’s the reason you have to increase the existing homes which haven’t sold up to what they should sell for, to keep everyone equal.
“It’s really, really tough because not everyone has the same income. It’s a frustrating time for everyone; it’s been a frustrating year.”
Another consequence is that property tax bills may be mailed out a bit later than the usual October 1.
“We’re still hoping for the first of October but it will probably be a week or two late,” Todd said.
