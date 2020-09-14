Last week’s total for new COVID-19 cases in Pulaski was down, but the new week started on a negative note with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) announcing the county’s ninth COVID-related death.
The health department did not release any further information about the new death, other than the person was from Pulaski.
For the week ending September 12, Pulaski saw 59 new cases, down significantly from the week before’s total of 104 – the county’s highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic.
As of Sunday’s numbers, Pulaski has 98 current cases, with four of those hospitalized and the rest in self-isolation. There have been 590 recovered patients.
For the 10-county district as a whole, the week saw 202 newly diagnosed cases, down from 258 the week before.
In announcing the newest death, LCDHD stated, “We have experienced a total of 67 deaths resulting in a 2.8 percent mortality rate among known cases. This compares with a 1.9 percent mortality rate at the state level, and a 3 percent mortality rate at the national level. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.”
While the district followed the trend of the state in having fewer new cases, LCDHD said that the new case rate for the past four weeks has been higher than the state average, at 9.65 new cases per 10,000 for the district compared to 8.89 per 10,000 for the state.
Also in their daily reports, health department officials said it was being more commonly reported that businesses are being more relaxed on enforcing facial shield guidelines.
“We really don’t want to have to start issuing fines. Please, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces,” the health department stated.
