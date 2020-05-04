April's Spring Cleanup activities were postponed due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but one traditional activity is currently underway through Friday.
According to Pulaski County Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten, residents who are served by Waste Connections will be able to have their bulky items picked up curbside on their regular garbage day this week. Somerset's bulk item pickup is planned for later in the month.
Items which may be disposed of include furniture and electronics. There is a limit of five items, which should be placed near residents' bagged household garbage. Mattresses must be wrapped in plastic, and appliances like refrigerators, freezers, or air conditioners won't be accepted.
Those items can be typically dropped off at the Pulaski County Recycling Center off West Ky. 80, but Masten said the center remains closed to the public due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That also delayed the bulk item pickup by a month.
"We're still working here with some restrictions," Masten said, adding that the state's phased reopening plan is offering some light at the end of the tunnel. "Hopefully, we'll open back up as the Phase 1 openings continue."
Masten added that safeguards have been put in place for the recycling center's employees. Solid waste that is picked up must sit for a couple of days, he said, due to the virus' lifespan on materials to be handled.
"We've had to adapt to that…since we don't have the room to just let everything sit around," Masten said, explaining that the facility was designed more for handling than storage.
Because of the voluntary layoffs that Pulaski County Fiscal Court began offering last month, the department is also working at what Masten calls a "bare minimum" in terms of staff. However, cardboard pickup and other services have not been interrupted.
"I appreciate my staff for what they're doing," Masten said. "Trucks pick up daily and are going to a lot of small businesses where otherwise these businesses would have the added costs of dumpster dumps. Something we provide for free is helping these small businesses survive this."
In addition to the recycling center being closed to the public, one service which has been temporarily halted is roadside litter pickup. Masten explained that much of it was done by supervised inmate crews from the Pulaski County Detention Center, which is also under COVID-19 restrictions, and the recycling center doesn't have the staff at the moment to continue the program.
Masten wanted to express Pulaski County's 109 Board and Fiscal Court's appreciation to both Waste Connections and the City of Somerset's Sanitation Department.
"In a time where there's more people home and more people generating materials at their house, we appreciate what they're doing — especially in the spring months when people are doing extra clean-outs at their house," he said. "From what I can see, they've all done a really good job of keeping everybody taken care of in a difficult situation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.