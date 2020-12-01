A Pulaski resident was among five COVID-related deaths reported on Monday by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
The Pulaski case was an 81-year-old male who had been hospitalized.
Of the other four cases, two were from Casey County – one a 47-year-old male who had been hospitalized but released from health department monitoring due to no longer being contagious. The other Casey case was a 69-year-old male with “significant contributing co-morbidities.”
One death was of an 80-year-old female from Adair and one was a 50-year-old female from Clinton.
The Pulaski death was the 18th for the county. There have been a total of 129 deaths throughout the 10-county district.
The district consists of Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, McCreary, Russell, Taylor and Wayne.
One bright spot in the fight against COVID-19 is that the state may soon see the first batches of vaccine within its boarders.
Governor Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack announced Monday evening that Kentucky should receive around 38,000 doses of vaccine as early as mid-December.
Governor Beshear explained that many of those initial doses will be given to long-term care facilities, and that about 12,000 doses will be given to hospital health care workers.
Both versions of the vaccine, created by Pfizer and Moderna, require a booster shot three weeks after the initial shot. The state expects to be able to give those booster shots at the appointed time.
