Last week’s COVID-19 numbers in the 10-county Lake Cumberland district rose yet again, due in part to one outbreak at a Pulaski restaurant and one at an unnamed Casey County nursing facility.
Anyone who dined in at the Somerset Cracker Barrel between June 27 and July 11 is asked to consider getting tested for COVID-19, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.
LCDHD said there was a “significant cluster” of newly diagnosed cases connected to the restaurant.
The employees who tested positive for the coronavirus are self-isolating at home, LCDHD said, and the restaurant took "immediate steps" to notify employees who may had been in contact with those who tested positive.
Cracker Barrel spokesperson Heidi Pearce stated, “The health and safety of employees and guests is our top priority. We’ve been working closely and fully cooperating with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department as we evaluate this situation. We’ve taken the following actions: transitioned the location to curbside, pickup and delivery service only, which reduces staffing in the store; limited the number of guests allowed in the building; and performed additional cleaning and sanitation measures. Also, all employees will continue to undergo daily wellness screens and wear masks in accordance with the Governor’s statewide order.”
The LCDHD announcement said that the department does not generally notify the public of a COVID-19 outbreak connected with a business, but does so if they have reason to believe they have not been able to notify everyone who may have been exposed.
Last week’s number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Pulaski County was 25, continuing a three-week trend of having higher numbers than the previous week.
The previous week’s total of new cases was 17.
Pulaski’s current total number of cases is 35, with none currently hospitalized and all on home-isolation.
One hundred people have recovered, and there have been two total deaths of Pulaski residents.
The Districts’s total number of new cases for the week ending July 11 were 150, double the previous week’s total of new cases at 75.
This was due in part to an outbreak at a Casey County nursing home. Casey County saw 55 new cases in one week, most of whom are residents of that facility.
Casey County’s first two deaths were reported this week, and as of Monday afternoon the county has 69 current cases, with four of those being hospitalized.
As part of its end-of-week update, LCDHD commented how COVID-19 has become a polarizing issue among people.
“We sincerely regret that our society has effectively shifted the focus from this being a public health emergency to being a political issue or one about individual rights,” LCDHD stated. “We invite you to Google search ‘COVID-19 in Texas, or Florida or Arizona.’ Then dismiss what you’ve heard in the national media and on social media and let the truth help you decided if you should follow the guidance.”
LCDHD also said that they received many complaints this weekend on businesses that were not complying with the orders from the Governor’s Office on wearing face coverings while in public.
LCDHD said it handed those complaints over to the Department of Labor, which has the authority to issue fines and orders for closures.
