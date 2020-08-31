A Pulaski woman was one of several COVID-related deaths reported over the weekend by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
On Sunday, the health department reported the death of an 80-year-old female nursing home resident from Pulaski. She was among several other deaths reported from Saturday and Sunday: An 87-year-old female nursing home resident from Casey County, a 77-year-old female nursing home resident from Green, a 71-year-old male nursing home resident from Green, a 75-year-old male from Casey County (not a nursing home resident) and a 66-year-old female from Russell County (not a nursing home resident).
For the week of August 22 through August 28, Pulaski had 67 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed. That is down from the week before, which saw 76 new COVID cases.
However, the 10-county district as a whole saw its highest number of new cases: 267. It replaces the week before as having the highest number of diagnosed cases, which saw 216.
LCDHD stated, “In terms of new cases, this was the state’s second highest week, but it was our highest week. … As far as active cases, we again had our worst week.”
The statement continued, “We also experienced the most deaths this week at eight. Last week at this time we had 24 hospitalized cases, this week, 20. However, death accounts for the difference, and that is not how we like to see our hospitalization numbers go down.”
The highest number of new cases are connected to long-term care facilities such as nursing homes (33 percent of the reported cases), with several counties across the district experiencing outbreaks.
According to Monday’s numbers on Kentucky’s monitoring website, kycovid19.ky.gov, Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation has 37 active cases among residents and 11 active cases among staff, while Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation has 10 active cases among residents and seven active cases among staff.
The Commonwealth Journal reached out to both facilities, and in both cases staff there stated an administrator would return contact with the newspaper, but neither had returned phone calls by press time Monday.
After nursing homes, places of worship, businesses and schools are all tied for the next highest number of cases associated with them (13 percent each).
LCDHD points out that “instances by type” are not necessarily mutually exclusive, meaning a single case could be tied to multiple areas of cause.
The weekend death puts Pulaski’s number of COVID-related deaths at seven. As of Sunday’s report, Pulaski has 105 active cases with five of those hospitalized and the others self-isolated. Pulaski has seen 411 people recovered and an all-time total of 523 COVID-19 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.