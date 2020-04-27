The 27 Twin Drive-In Theater has shown a lot of classics over the years. A lot of tearjerkers. A lot of audience favorites.
But those are nothing compared to what the drive-in will be showing at the end of May.
With large gatherings still taboo because of coronavirus-related restrictions, Pulaski County Schools will not be having graduation ceremonies in the usual way. Instead, the school system has shored up arrangements with the theater to air a video tribute to the departing senior class that will show individual commencement moments as loved ones can watch from their vehicles.
"We're just trying to make the best of a bad situation," said Patrick Richardson, Pulaski Schools Superintendent.
He thanked Brenda Roaden and the drive-in for being "willing to work with us on the venue" to do the video presentation. If you can't make it — only one car will be allowed per family — the school system is working on finding other sources to air the graduation video.
"We have some ideas, some other media venues," he said, noting that there will also be a link to the video on the district's Facebook and web pages after the "kick-off" at the drive-in.
"Our high school principals and counselors have worked really hard to come up with a plan to make the video happen," said Richardson, "to make a something special for the seniors in this bad situation."
Over May 18-22, the schools will work on creating the venues. They've put out a call for photos of the students, and the seniors will also pick up caps and gowns and diploma covers and come to the schools in individual time slots to walk across the auditorium stage and be recognized by their school offices. The student's immediate family will be able to be there and watch them walk. Those individual interactions will be videotaped and pieced together "one senior at a time" to make the graduation video.
Southwestern High School's video will air at the drive-in on May 29 and Pulaski County High School's on May 30, starting around 9 p.m. when it gets dark enough to see the screen. Beforehand, vehicles will meet at the high school for a Parade of Seniors, driving together to the outdoor theater with a police escort. No one will be allowed out of their cars at any time. A Graduation 2020 Entry Pass is required to enter.
Even though these are less than ideal circumstances for the Class of 2020, Richardson is happy that the school they attended will be able to help them close our their career on a positive note nonetheless.
"We've got some quality folks that are working to put this together," he said. "We feel like once we get the finished product, it will be something to be proud of, very memorable for our seniors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.