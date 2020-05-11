Though this school year is more or less over, the Pulaski County School System will continue to distribute breakfast and lunch to cover weekdays through July.
According to Pulaski Schools Food Service Director Mercedes Rutheford, meals will be distributed as part of the academic year’s NTI (non-traditional instruction) days through May 18 (delivered May 14). Then the district will pick right back up the next day (May 19) with the annual Summer Feeding program — which will continue through Friday, July 24.
The district has been running a summer feeding program since before Rutheford joined the school system 19 years ago. The summer program offers free meals for all children and teens up to age 18, as well as those between 19 and 21 with mental or physical disabilities that are still participating in a school program.
While the program traditionally involves a daily meal served at specific sites, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced the district to improvise as they did while school was still in session but not having in-person instruction.
Back in March when schools first closed to in-person classes, the district initially were having bus drivers deliver meals along established routes each weekday. That eventually changed to distributing on Tuesdays (Tuesday and Wednesday meals) and Thursdays (Thursday, Friday and Monday meals).
“They’re so appreciative,” Rutheford said of families.
Over the 10 days in March NTI meals were distributed after schools closed on March 16, Rutheford said the district served 29,801 each for breakfast and lunch. The 22 days in April saw the distribution of more than 150,000 meals — 77,544 each for breakfast and lunch. The district doesn’t want any child who needs a meal to go without just because school’s out for the summer.
“We’re trying to reach out to the community,” Rutheford said, noting that many families may be dealing with unemployment due to the pandemic. “This will help.”
For this year’s Summer Feeding program, meals may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Pulaski Elementary School. Because of the “drive-thru” nature this year rather than children consuming meals at various sites, Rutheford said it was possible to pick up meals for multiple days.
Call Teresa Leach at 678-5219 to preorder meals. Other contacts include Rutheford, 676-2504; Mary Worley, 676-2502; and Carylon Burdine, 606-676-2505.
Community partners, including churches and the public library (through its bookmobile), will also help distribute meals.
“With COVID-19, it’s just a different approach,” Rutheford said. “They can reach out in areas like the buses [during NTI days]. We just want people to know the meals are still going to be there.”
