It may be high school seniors who are getting the biggest productions in place of in-person graduation ceremonies, but Pulaski County’s primary schools are not letting the accomplishment of students passing from one grade to the next — even to new schools — go by unnoticed.
“These milestones are very special for our families,” Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson said. “Our schools have worked hard to make special recognition for these students, not being able to have the traditional graduation ceremonies. I am very proud of the accomplishments of our students.”
The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated any chance for in-person gatherings this spring, but local schools are honoring the efforts of their students with several drive-thru events:
Burnside Elementary School — Preschool Graduation will begin at 10 a.m. on May 11 for students going to Kindergarten next year. Then the Kindergarten celebration will be held May 11 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. The 5th Grade celebration will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For kindergarten and 5th grade, each teacher will have an assigned hour. See the school’s website for appropriate times.
Eubank Elementary School — Graduation for Preschool (Those going to kindergarten) is Monday, May 11, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by Kindergarten from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Graduation for 5th graders will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
Nancy Elementary School — Kindergarten and 5th grade students will have the opportunity to get awards and diplomas from their teachers as well as have their picture taken on Wednesday, May 13. The kindergarten ceremony will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The 5th grade celebration begins immediately thereafter, from noon until 3 p.m.
Northern Elementary School — The school requests one vehicle per family. First, parents will drive to the bus entrance where students will be presented their diploma, yard sign, and other items. After students have received their diploma and yard sign, parents are welcome to drive to the main entry of the school where two graduation banners will be placed for pictures. The drive-thru graduation for 5th Grade will be held Monday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; followed by the celebration for Preschool from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Kindergarten Graduation will be held Wednesday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Each homeroom teacher has a designated time slot, so check the school’s website for more details.
Oak Hill Elementary School — Drive-Up Graduation for Kindergarten will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, May 13, with 5th grade immediately following from noon until 3 p.m.
Pulaski Elementary School — The drive-thru for Kindergarten Graduation will be Monday, May 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while the 5th Grade Graduation will during the same time period the following day, May 12. Everyone will be asked to stay in their vehicles as they stop at stations to collect end-of-year items and a very special treat for each graduate. There will be one final stop where the child can get out of the vehicle to take a photo with their teacher(s).
Shopville Elementary School — The drive includes stops for awards and certificates, the child to have their picture made with their teacher at a banner, and to pick up a yard sign to take home. Kindergarten Graduation will be Monday, May 11, beginning at 9 a.m. Each teacher has a designated time so check the school’s website for specific details. Preschool Graduation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. The drive-thru ceremony for 5th Grade Graduation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Again, each teacher’s class has a specific time, so check the school’s website.
Southern Elementary School — Kindergarten and 5th grade students will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with their teacher in the parking lot located at the north end of the bus ramp. To ensure social distancing guidelines, students and teachers will be at opposite ends of the graduation sign. Parents may take pictures, but must do so quickly to keep traffic moving. The kindergarten ceremony will be Friday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The 5th grade celebration begins immediately thereafter, from noon until 3 p.m.
