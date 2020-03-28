With schools closed at least until April 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pulaski County district is shifting its meal delivery/pickup schedule.
Last week the district distributed a total of 28,656 meals to students. On Friday, school officials announced that this coming week, the schedule would change from each weekday to Tuesday and Thursday only. During those two days, enough meals will be distributed to cover multiple days of the week.
To learn more about meal pickup or delivery, parents should contact their child's school for times and locations.
