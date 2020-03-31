In his latest Facebook Live briefing on Tuesday, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was joined by Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson — who offered an update on what's happening in the district.
Richardson noted that while the county school system has participated in the state's NTI (non-traditional instruction) program for several years, this situation is far different the snow or flu days of years past.
"This is something the governor and Kentucky Department of Education [KDE] is requiring for all schools in the state of Kentucky," Supt. Richardson said, adding that NTI lessons weren't designed to be long-term. "…I know students and parents are probably getting to the point where you're feeling a little bit overwhelmed about our iLearn days."
The superintendent spoke about students wanting to be with their friends at school and parents having difficulties being a full-time teacher. He encouraged anyone having trouble with iLearn lessons to let their teachers know.
"You should be getting contacted regularly by teachers," Richardson said. "If you run into a problem with an iLearn lesson, and you need help with it, call the school, contact your teacher. Don't let that one problem bog you down."
Supt. Richardson noted that while some parents had become frustrated by the number of contacts they were getting from the schools during the initial week or so of closure, those calls and texts should be slowing down now as everyone settles better into a routine. He did explain, though, that KDE requires contact between students and teachers to comply with the NTI program.
"We want the students to know what is going on," Richardson said, "and we want to know what's going on with the students."
By April 3, students should complete iLearn lesson #17, Richardson said. He also noted that each school has a dropbox for returning iLearn packets. They can also be turned in where school meals are distributed or emailed as well. With next week already having been scheduled as Spring Break, the next packet of lessons will become available on Monday, April 13.
During Spring Break, no one will be at the schools to answer phones, Supt. Richardson said. However, the meal program will continue distribution on Tuesday and Thursday at the same assigned locations. A listing can be found at pulaski.net.
While in-person classes are currently set to resume on April 20, Supt. Richardson advised students and parents not to be surprised if the closure is extended in light of President Donald Trump having extended national recommended restrictions through the end of April. Theoretically, the district could use a total of 41 iLearn days before the end of the school year.
"It's very important for you to complete these iLearn lessons and get those turned in," the superintendent continued. "This is the way we're doing school right now; this is how your grades for this last trimester, or this last nine weeks, are going to be determined."
Addressing the parents of seniors in particular, Richardson said that it's still uncertain how proms and graduation ceremonies will or can proceed — asking for patience because he understands how important those events are.
"We want those seniors to have a graduation," the superintendent said. "At this point, we don't know what that's going to look like.…Most likely we won't be able to make that kind of a decision until sometime around the first of May."
Finally, Supt. Richardson reminded the public that all district campuses are closed and asked that the public not be on the property — particularly after 3 p.m. when no staff are on site.
"We have a lot of folks who like to use our tracks to walk, a lot of young people like to use our basketball and tennis courts, and a lot of our young families like to play on our playgrounds at the elementaries," he said. "At this time, we're going to close those. We understand that changes your routine, that makes an inconvenience for you. We can't guarantee people social distancing, we can't guarantee people's safety if they are on our facilities at that time."
Supt. Richardson continued that local law enforcement will be doing rounds and may ask people to leave if they are found. He noted that the public will be welcome to use those facilities when normal routines resume.
The superintendent closed by praising district staff, students and families for stepping up in this unusual time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.