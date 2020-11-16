Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson announced on Monday that the system will be closed next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24.
Richardson said this included virtual and in-person instruction.
"I know you have all been working very hard since our return to school," said Richardson in a one-call message to Pulaski parents and school staff. "(By taking Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, off) this will allow a nine-day break over the Thanksgiving holiday, giving staff and students currently on quarantine an opportunity to return to school."
Richardson said Pulaski Schools will be "looking at numbers mid-week" before making any further determination.
"(We will) hopefully return to virtual and in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 30," Richardson said. "I hope this will give everyone the opportunity to revitalize and stay healthy."
