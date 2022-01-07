The Pulaski County School System has issued a mask requirement for all students and staff as of next Monday.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson said the change in mask policy was due to the increase of the rate of COVID incidents.
“We will be monitoring the state COVID Dash Board each Friday to make a mask determination for the next week,” Richardson said in his statement to parents Friday.
Meanwhile, Somerset Independent Superintendent Kyle Lively said as of Friday afternoon no changes in masking rules have been implemented in his district.
“However, we will continue to closely monitor the situation,” he said.
Both districts have been out for two days due to icy road conditions after a winter storm blew through the area on Thursday.
Lively said that as of Somerset’s last in-person day, Wednesday, the district had four student cases of COVID, no staff or faculty cases, and eight students quarantined.
Cases of COVID are increasing in the area, most likely due to the new omicron variant. As of Friday afternoon, Pulaski was in the Red in terms of seven-day average incidents, with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department reporting Pulaski’s rate as having a rate of 43.09 per 100,000 of population.
A rate of 25 per 100,000 places a county in the Red.
