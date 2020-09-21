COVID-19 cases are falling, according to the most recent data from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD).
Pulaski ended the week with 70 total cases, two of whom are hospitalized with the rest in self-isolation.
Additionally, Pulaski’s weekly new case count is down. LCDHD measures weeks from Sunday to Saturday, and for the week ending September 19, the county saw 52 newly diagnosed cases, down slightly from 59 cases the week before and a significant decrease from the all-time high of 104 cases seen the week before that.
As for the 10-county district, LCDHD reports that it had 183 newly diagnosed cases, down from the previous week’s 202 cases.
Health department officials seemed pleased with the downward trend as they wrote about it in their daily reports.
“For the first time in five weeks, our district has fallen below the state average new case growth rate,” a health department statement read. “Also, we have 79 fewer active cases today than we did last Saturday (232 vs 311). We also have seven fewer hospitalized cases (nine vs 17).”
At the same time, however, the department pointed out that one county in the district, Green, had moved back into the “red-critical” stage, threatening that county’s ability to hold in-person classes through the new education guidelines presented last week by the state and which goes into effect September 28.
The four colors in order of increasing severity run from green – minimal community transmission – to yellow, orange and red – substantial community transmission.
When a county is listed as red, in-person instruction and sports events should be suspended, according to state officials.
Currently, Pulaski is in the orange category, or at a heightened community transmission, where school districts are urged to consider moving to remote learning only.
Six counties are orange, while three are yellow. Currently, only Green County is listed as red, and no counties are green.
“So that our kids can have in-person instruction, it is vital we keep community spread to a minimum,” the health department said. “Green County, in particular, is struggling, and Taylor isn’t far behind. If you want to help your school districts out, let’s all continue to do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by wearing our face coverings, avoiding crowds (especially in confined spaces), social distancing when around others, increasing our hand hygiene, increasing our general sanitation, and by avoiding the touching of our faces.”
Also this week, schools have passed long-term care facilities as the place where the largest number of cases originate. LCDHD shows that 18 percent of cases originate at school, while businesses are at 15 percent. Long-term facilities and families are tied for third highest transmission site at 14 percent.
As of Sunday’s information provided by the state’s COVID reporting website (kycovid19.ky.gov), the Pulaski County School District is showing two active cases among students and three active cases among staff. Somerset Independent is showing two active cases among students and two active cases among staff, while Science Hill Independent is showing no active cases among students and one active case among staff. There is one student within the county as an active case listed as having no district affiliation.
Among nursing homes and long-term care homes, Pulaski recently had major outbreaks at two facilities. As of Sunday’s numbers, Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation has 13 active cases among residents, 62 patients listed as recovered and six deaths. Among staff, Cumberland currently has six active cases and 29 recovered.
Somerset Nursing and Rehabilitation currently has one active case among residents, with 19 people recovered and one death. Somerset Nursing has one current case among staff, with 12 people recovered.
Pulaski has had a total of 10 COVID-19 related deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.