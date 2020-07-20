The number of Pulaski’s newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases was yet again higher than the week before, as was the total from all 10 of the counties covered by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD), but as the department itself pointed out, one bright spot is that the rate of increase slowed.
For the week ending Saturday, July 18, Pulaski saw 33 new cases diagnosed, up from the 25 cases diagnosed the week before.
Those numbers do not include anyone tested at Friday’s drive-thru clinic held at the Pulaski County High School, as those tests take 48 to 72 hours to run.
LCDHD Public Health Programs Specialist Melonie Williams said that 337 tests were administered Friday. The department had the capacity to test 400.
The health department’s daily update for Sunday showed that the new week is kicking off quickly for Pulaski. Only one day into this week, and Pulaski already has 11 new cases. It is unclear whether any of those new cases came from the drive-thru testing.
As of press time Monday, Pulaski had 48 current cases, with one of those hospitalized and the rest on home-isolation; 128 people officially have recovered; and two people have died.
Pulaski has had a total of 179 cases.
District-wide there were a total of 164 new cases last week. That is higher from the cases diagnosed the week before – 150.
But that number was double the number of cases diagnosed the week before that, meaning at least the number of new cases didn’t jump as much as between July 4 and July 11.
The hardest hit area in the district is Casey County, where an outbreak of COVID-19 took place in a long-term care facility, identified by the Casey County News as Liberty Care and Rehabilitation.
Casey County had 40 new cases last week. Casey has a 70 current cases, with six hospitalized, and has had six deaths with the latest one being the first death in the district this week.
An LCDHD statement called last week the hardest so far. “For the third week in a row, our new case rate per 100,000 [population] has been higher than the state average,” it said.
“… But if there is one thing we can be very happy about, it is that more and more of our citizens are wearing face coverings when out in public. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! This will help blunt the growth curve,” LCDHD stated.
The department said that its daily workload has been tremendous, but on top of doing contact investigations it is working diligently to follow up on complaints about businesses that are not complying with Governor Andy Beshear’s order that face coverings must be worn in public.
