Both Pulaski and the Lake Cumberland district experienced a large jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases last week.
Pulaski ended the week with 176 new cases, significantly up from the 72 cases from the week before and the highest recorded one-week number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
That brought the county’s all-time total cases up to 1,250. Pulaski currently has 181 active cases, with three of those hospitalized and the rest in self-isolation. There have been 12 deaths and 1,057 people officially recovered.
Wayne County also saw its highest one-week number of new cases, reporting 60. It currently has 60 active cases with two hospitalized and the rest in isolation.
Wayne has an all-time total of 379 cases, with two deaths and 317 recovered.
As of Monday, of the 10 counties that make up the Lake Cumberland District Health Department’s area, nine are in the Red-Critical zone, meaning those areas are seeing more than 25 cases per a 100,000 population. The only county in the district not in the Red is McCreary County, which is in the Orange-Accelerated range.
The district saw 632 new COVID cases last week, a new all-time high and a significant jump from the 444 cases seen the week before.
Additionally, LCDHD officials stated that the district currently has 43 people hospitalized, two more than from last Saturday.
Officials stated that the department has almost caught up on entering information into the state system, and they hope that state data will more closely align with local data by early next week.
Due to a surge of cases and the medical absence of a key staff member, LCDHD was behind in getting information into the state. Officials continued to update local numbers during that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.