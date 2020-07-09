While exact figures are impossible, it’s safe to say that Pulaski County businesses and non-profits will receive several millions of dollars in payroll relief thanks to federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The program is designed to help small businesses keep workers on the payroll during the economic crisis created by shutting down parts of the economy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The application deadline has been extended from its original June 24 date, giving businesses and non profits until August 8 to apply.
These loans can be forgiven if all employee retention required by the federal government is met.
The government released a list of all recipients of loans above $150,000, which represents fewer than 15% of the loans given out. News agencies like the Associate Press are suing to have the government release the names of businesses receiving loans of less than $150,000.
Businesses receiving more than $150,000 in funds are broken down into ranges, such as those that received $150,000 to $350,000, or from $1 million to $2 million. As such, the exact amount that each business applied for is not known.
The businesses and organizations within Pulaski that received PPP loans of more than $150,000 are:
Bronston:
Tri-B, Inc. and Woodson Bend Property Owners Association, both in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
Eubank:
Rucks Trucks, LLC in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
Ferguson:
Associates in Eye Care, P.S.C., in the $350,000 to $1 million range.
Nancy:
Lees Ford Dock, Inc. in the $350,000 to $1 million range.
Science Hill:
Camtech Manufacturing Solutions, LLC; Down Ta Earth, Inc.; and J. Anderson Farms, Inc., all in the $150,000 to $350,000 range.
Somerset:
$2 to $5 million range: Tru-Check, Inc.
$1 to $2 million: CCI Industrial Services, LLC; CoreTrans, LLC; Gator-Made, Inc.; Lake Cumberland Regional Mental Health-Mental Retardation; Modern Distributors, Inc.
$350,000 to $1 million range: BondTech Corp.; Branch Tool, Inc.; Cumberland Foot & Ankle Centers, Inc.; Cumberland Machinery Movers and Industrial Services, Inc.; Don Franklin Chevrolet Buick GMC, Inc.; Don Franklin Pulaski, Inc.; Don Franklin Somerset, Inc.; Frei Plumbing, Inc.; Hospice of Lake Cumberland, Inc.; Hyundai of Somerset, LLC; IMS Fabrication, Inc.; Lifeline Homecare, Inc.; Mac Metal Sales, Inc.; New Life Industries, Inc.; Somerset Recycling Services, Inc.; Southern Petroleum, Inc; T&T Motors, Inc.; The Center for Rural Development, Inc.; The Medicine Shoppe of Somerset, Inc.; United Rail Construction, LLC; United Staffing Agency, LLC; Warner Fertilizer Co. Inc.; Weddle Enterprises, Inc.
$150,000 to $350,000 range: 366 Processing Services, Inc.; Achievements Through Actions, LLC; Air-Flo Products, Inc.; B&C Industries, Inc.; Baxter’s Coffee, LLC; Boswell Contracting, Inc.; Buyer’s Paradise; Candido’s, Inc.; Community Opportunities, Inc.; Continental Refining Company, LLC; Crouch & Stringer Concrete, Inc.; Dal-RS, Inc.; DF Trucking, Inc.; Epperson, Inc.; Evans, Harville, Atwell & Co. PLLC; First Baptist Church of Somerset, Inc.; Franklin Management, Inc.: Gap Drug, LLC; GES Bar & Grill, LLC; Hidden Creek Transportation, LLC; Industrial Machine & Tool Company, Inc.; J&F Janitorial Services, Inc.; Jim Hawkins Enterprises, Inc.; Joseph S. Petrey PLLC; Lake Cumberland Marine Holdings, LLC; Lake Cumberland Rheumatology PLLC; Midway Veterinary Hospital; Mindsight, PLLC; Modern Systems, Inc.; Phoenix Preferred Care, Inc.; Quest Counseling, LLC; Roney Plumbing, Inc.; Silent Guard Security, Inc.; Somerset Christian School, Inc.; Somerset Internal Medicine; Somerset Mental Health PSC; Southern States Somerset Cooperative, Inc.; Todd Metals, Inc.; Total Rehab Center, PSC; Watco, LLC; WeCare Medical Homemakers, LLC; WeCare Medical Somerset LLC.
West Somerset:
Pulaski BWR., Inc. in the $150,000 to $300,000 range.
