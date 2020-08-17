Pulaski’s rate of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases declined last week, as did the numbers for the 10-county Lake Cumberland district as a whole. While that is encouraging, the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) is bracing for what the start of school may bring, especially in those areas where schools have opted to meet in person.
Pulaski saw a total of 40 new cases last week, down from 57 the week before. For the total within the district, last week saw 142 cases, down from 201 the week before.
The downside, however, is that the district currently has 19 people hospitalized, four of those being Pulaski residents. That’s up from the district having nine people in the hospital the week before.
In its daily report for Sunday, LCDHD officials noted that both the number of cases and the average age of hospitalized people was troubling. “[T]he average age (56) of those cases is relatively low compared to historic numbers. We have five cases hospitalized who are in their forties or younger,” a statement read.
But officials seemed pleased with the overall numbers. On Saturday, the department stated, “On a positive note, our total new cases for the week dropped to a five-week low, and our active cases dropped by 72 (meaning we released 72 more cases as recovered than we added new cases). Let’s not conclude that one week’s worth of data is a trend, but we are happy for the immediate downturn.”
The health department also addressed the return of students for the new school year, saying that community leaders are dealing with a complex and difficult decision.
“From a purely public health perspective, we feel anything that encourages gatherings should be strongly discouraged until there is a vaccine. However, we know society will not tolerate that level of restriction.”
LCDHD said it expected – and feared – a spike in new cases due to students gathering in school. “Let’s hope and pray that our children can return to school safely without causing a spike in community cases.”
As of Sunday, Pulaski County’s COVID numbers were: Current cases – 45; hospitalizations – 4; self-isolated cases – 41; recovered cases – 341; deaths – 5; total cases – 391.
