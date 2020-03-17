South Kentucky RECC has made several policy changes in light of the precautions taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, among those is the discontinuation of disconnections for the time being.
This includes disconnections for non-payment or late payments, and includes thoses who use the PrePay program.
As such, RECC warned its members of possible scams from those who might be trying to take advantage during the COVID-19 situation.
“Should you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be a representative of our organization, making threats of disconnection or demanding payments, please hang up and call your local office or (800) 264-5112,” according to and RECC statement.
“Never give any personal or financial information to someone who calls and claims to be from the co-op. If a member initiates the call to South Kentucky RECC to pay their bill or for some other business transaction, then it is safe to tell employees such information.”
RECC has closed its lobby to in-person traffic, but states that the drive-thru will remain open for those who need to pay bills.
Additionally, bills can be paid by telephone by calling (800) 264-5112, online at www.skrecc.com, by the smart phone app found by searching SKRECC in App or Play stores, or at the 24-7 kiosk located at the drive-thru of the office on Electric Avenue.
“Members simply need their member number, located on their bill, to navigate these options,” RECC stated. “We also offer direct withdrawal and have a PrePay program, which allows members the option to pay for their electric before they use it or as they use it. Members can call their local offices or (800) 264-5112 with questions about or assistance with any of these options.”
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons said the reason for suspending disconnections was to help its member through what might be a difficult situation.
“One of the principles that South Kentucky RECC was founded on is ‘concern for community.’ We are taking these measures to help those that might be financially impacted due to the COVID-19 situation,” Simmons said.
“South Kentucky RECC will continue to provide the quality service that our members expect, and we want to assure them that we continue to look for ways that we can support them at this time. Should any of our members have any questions or concerns, we encourage them to reach out to us and call their local office.”
RECC said it plans on having line workers and service representatives working throughout the situation.
In addition to these measures, RECC announced that their community room will be closed through the end of May.
“We are contacting those individuals that had rented rooms to inform them of this decision. Because this is a rapidly changing situation, at this time, we will not be accepting any new reservations until we have clear insight on it, or national/world health organizations have lifted restrictions,” RECC stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.