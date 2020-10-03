In March of this year, disconnects were temporarily suspended to aid those facing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 health crisis. This moratorium on disconnects for non-payment of outstanding electric balances will be lifted across Kentucky on October 20; however, South Kentucky RECC has committed to give its members additional time and opportunity to work through establishing arrangement plans before we resume our normal business practices.
The co-op will not resume disconnects for non-payment until November 5.
South Kentucky RECC CEO Ken Simmons says the co-op understand that the last six months have been extremely difficult for everyone, including our members. However, they are encouraged by an improving economy and recent signs of life returning to some sense of normalcy.
“South Kentucky RECC wants to take this time over the coming days to assist members with plans to bring their electric accounts current. To that end, we have thoughtfully developed several reasonable payment options to help our members avoid interruption of electric service due to these outstanding balances. We encourage members, who have outstanding balances, to visit our website and review these options, or contact their local office and let our representatives help them,” he said
SKRECC residential members with an outstanding balance should visit the co-op’s website –www.skrecc.com – or call the co-op prior to November 1 to establish a payment plan.
For more information or assistance in selecting a payment option, visit www.skrecc.com or call your local co-op office or (800) 264-5112. Local office numbers are:
Clinton County: (606) 387-6476
McCreary County: (606) 376-5997
Pulaski County: (606) 678-4121
Russell County: (270) 343-7500
Wayne County: (606) 348-6771
