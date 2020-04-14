It's been a weird legislative session for Kentucky lawmakers — much as it's been a weird year for everyone.
"I've been here 24 years," said Somerset's own State Rep. Tommy Turner, District 85. "It sure is different than any one I've seen."
Like everything else in modern life, the COVID-19 situation affected the way lawmakers operated in 2020. At the beginning of April, changes to the chamber's rules to help keep distance from one another. House members agreed to vote in groups of 25, and were allowed to vote by paper ballot, to be electronically submitted to a designated lawmaker on the House floor who then formally cast the votes on behalf of their colleagues.
On Tuesday, lawmakers came back for the final two days of the session, but only after stark actions by Gov. Andy Beshear, who vetoed a number of items from the budget bills. A release from Beshear's office said that the language he targeted "would limit his flexibility" in handling the COVID-19 crisis, as well as parts of the bill that "would hamper the normal activities of state government.”
The Democratic governor also struck provisions stating that the secretary of state — currently Republican Michael Adams — would have to approve any changes to an election made by a governor during a state of emergency; vetoed language instructing that any excess state General Fund contributions to the insurance fund be carried forward to the following year; axed a part that would divert $1 million from the total amount that coal-producing counties receive in coal severance tax revenue; and eliminated language establishing a renewable chemical tax credit, among other vetoed line items, according to the Associated Press.
Turner expected the Republican-dominated legislature to try to overturn those vetoes in the limited time they have left.
"Yes, I think they will address them," he said.
However, the politics of Red and Blue weren't something the outgoing Turner wanted to focus on as he prepares for his final days in Frankfort.
"I know there's some argument going on about" the governor's restrictions in reaction to COVID-19, said Turner. "I don't want to get into politics. I think we all just need to get through these tough times. Everybody's got a job to do."
Turner said that COVID-19 has had a "big effect" on a lot of people, and commended health care workers for their difficult work dealing with sick individuals.
"I have tremendous respect for all those people who basically put their life on the line," he said. "I feel for those people."
Still an issue in Frankfort is the ailing pension system, a hot topic during the Matt Bevin administration. Turner said it's a "priority" but will have to be addressed in a less chaotic time — even though he won't be around for it.
"Sooner or later, we've got to fix it," he said. "The truth of it is, we've done a one-year budget. When that one year is over ... maybe we got back and fix a lot of things we've not been able to do. I won't be able to, I'll be gone, but hopefully others will. My thought is, let's try to get through this year and where where all that is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.