With 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County reported on Thursday, and mounting restrictions and recommendations coming down from Frankfort, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue was forced to make a very difficult call late Thursday evening — to cancel the 2020 Christmas Parade.
"I hate to do it," said Clue on Friday. "But, ultimately, I think we are making the right decision."
The Chamber announced in October the popular Christmas Parade would go on as planned. But the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, which has forced schools and restaurants to close once again, forced Clue's hand.
"I've had extensive conversations with (Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital CEO) Robert Parker, who is on our board. I've talked to (Somerset Mayor Alan Keck) about it extensively as well," Clue said. "When you look at the possible long-term effects, I think this is the right decision."
Keck noted on Friday than in the interest of getting local students back into in-person schooling, this was the proper decision.
"As we make these decisions, we have to constantly evaluate how our community is being affected by the virus," Keck said. "I desperately want our children to be able to go back to school in-person as soon as possible and it's important that we do everything in our power to make that happen.
"With Pulaski County in the red zone, this is the responsible course of action," the Somerset Mayor added. "I hope everyone who is able will tune in on Facebook at 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, for the virtual tree lighting so we can celebrate as a community in the safest way possible."
Even as the numbers are growing, there are many people who feel Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is guilty of political over-reach in terms of trying to control the pandemic's spread by closing schools and mandating other limitations.
"I've taken some flak for canceling the parade," Clue said. "I can see both sides of this — this is an outdoor event and wasn't really addressed by the governor when he talked about restrictions and recommendations. But there just wasn't a real consensus that we should proceed with it.
"The number of COVID-19 cases are very high in our community right now," Clue added. "I see the health department reports every day. It's the right call."
"At the end of the day, though this is a valued and cherished tradition in our community, the benefit doesn't outweigh the risk," Keck added.
While 2020 continues to be the ultimate drag, that doesn't mean brighter days aren't ahead.
"The Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is an institution," Clue said. "It's been going on since before I was around and it will be going on long after I'm gone. And next year, we're going to blow the doors off things. It will be bigger and better than ever."
