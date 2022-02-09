Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers has apologized to U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) after poking her in the back and swearing at her after she asked him to put on a face mask.
Beatty and Rogers had the exchange Tuesday before boarding the U.S. Capitol's subway system on the way to the House floor to vote.
According to the Associated Press, it was the second time the two lawmakers had met on Tuesday. Earlier, Beatty ran into Rogers outside her congressional office. Rogers, who has served in Congress since 1981, was maskless when they entered an elevator.
Beatty asked him to put on his mask and Rogers begrudgingly agreed, she said in an interview with The Associated Press shortly after it happened.
Rogers proceeded to take his mask off when they got off the elevator and the two crossed paths again upon entering a train in the Capitol complex. That is when the interaction became hostile.
Beatty once again asked Rogers to put his mask back on.
“He poked me in the middle of my back and said, ‘Get on the train,’” she said. “And I said, ‘Don’t you ever touch me.’”
According to Beatty, Rogers replied, “Kiss my a—.”
In a video obtained by The AP, Beatty can be heard asking Rogers for an apology on the train.
“I hate to think if it had been reversed and a man of color ... they would have ushered him off the floor,” Beatty said.
Beatty, a 71-year-old Black woman, is the chairperson of the Congressional Black Caucus. She said the exchange was “the kind of disrespect we have been fighting for years."
Rogers, the 84-year-old Statesman who is the longest-serving Kentucky lawmaker in history, said he met with Beatty later Tuesday to personally apologize.
“This afternoon, I met with Congresswoman Beatty to personally apologize. My words were not acceptable and I expressed my regret to her, first and foremost," Rogers said.
Rogers also apologized publicly on Twitter, which is where Congresswoman Beatty issued her first comments.
"This was a high profile insult and it required a high profile response. I accept Rep. Rogers' public apology and I am now moving on to the urgent priorities of my constituents and the Congressional Black Caucus," said Beatty.
Beatty continued, "As I have throughout the pandemic, I will continue to stand up for health and safety measures. And as I did today, I will never tolerate bullying, no matter who does it."
Rogers has not been among Republicans in Congress who have steadfastly refused to wear face coverings during the pandemic. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew S. Clyde of Georgia have together amassed more than $100,000 in fines for continuing to defy the mask mandate on the House floor.
Rogers has also been vaccinated and has been a vocal supporter of being vaccinated against COVID-19.
Beatty noted there was a sign that said people needed to wear a face mask in order to board the train.
“It was insulting,” Beatty told CNN. “It angered me that he would have the nerve to poke me in my back. That was bad enough.”
But his cursing her after she asked him not to touch her was the last straw, she added.
“With that, I told him I would not be disrespected, that I was a colleague of his and that I was a Black woman,” Beatty said. “I was not going to be bullied by him. I actually told him he picked the wrong woman today because I was not going to be bullied standing up for something I thought was right.”
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus gathered Tuesday evening to condemn the incident between Beatty and Rogers, and called on Rogers to publicly apologize as well. Rogers apologized less than three hours after the Caucus met.
“Today what we saw was unacceptable,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) “This was harassment of a woman, a Black woman and a woman in leadership because he put his hands on her. He told her to kiss his part of his body. And I can tell you, being the little Black girl from the east side of Detroit, I would not take that standing or sitting.”
Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) cited the incident as yet another example of the erosion of civility in Congress.
“We should be applauding [Beatty] for trying to protect everybody’s health,” Lee said. “We understand what frustration there is around a lot of issues. But in no way should any colleague go beyond the pale by doing what was done today. … The behavior and the words today were indescribably, unbelievably horrible.”
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) went so far as to deem Rogers' actions "racist."
"I will not give Hal Rogers a pass," said Demings. "Look, we're all dealing with the same thing, but his racist, inappropriate behavior against Joyce Beatty is totally unacceptable. And we will not tolerate it."
