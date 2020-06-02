Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers cosponsored federal legislation on Monday that would provide additional support as America works to rebuild its workforce in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Reopening America by Supporting Workers and Businesses Act of 2020 effectively turns unemployment benefits into a back-to-work bonus, giving low-income workers added incentive to return to work.
"Now that restrictions are lifting and many of our businesses are reopening, this legislation will allow workers to keep two weeks of unemployment benefits when they return to the jobs they lost as a result of the pandemic. America's success relies on a healthy, active workforce," said Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. "This bill will provide an added boost for our dedicated workers, ensuring these businesses can reopen and begin producing the great products and services we rely on."
The bill was cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), who introduced the legislation on Monday.
“For us to rebuild our economy, we must make sure Americans can get back to work in a safe, healthy environment," Brady said. "Through a Return to Work Bonus – which would allow workers to keep up to two weeks of unemployment benefits if they accept a job offer – we can make sure these temporary job losses don’t turn into permanent ones.”
The CARES Act provided $600/week in supplemental unemployment benefits to support individuals who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The time limited back-to-work bonuses will allow those same individuals to continue receiving $600/week for two additional weeks after accepting a job, helping accelerate the economic recovery across the country.
The legislation also provides clarity for the unemployment claimants about return to work obligations and good cause exceptions. It also provides relief for non-profit organizations, off-setting up-front costs for unemployment benefits.
For more information, about Congressman Rogers' support of the CARES Act and other relief efforts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit halrogers.house.gov/coronavirus.
