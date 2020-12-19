As the United States stood on the verge of adding a second COVID-19 vaccine — and the nation entered its most lethal phase of the pandemic — Somerset’s Congressman Hal Rogers (R-KY) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) both encouraged citizens to have confidence in the vaccine distribution.
“Today, the Capitol physician began administering the vaccine to Members of Congress, encouraging us to take the vaccine due to the nature of our frequent legislative meetings and travel between Washington and our home states,” Rogers said. “While many have reservations about the vaccine, I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination today with confidence, knowing that this is the first step for America to beat this pandemic and revive our economy.
“We must ensure that the distribution process is successful across Kentucky and around the United States, and I will continue to work to make sure it is available to everyone who wants to receive it,” the Congressman added.
The Food and Drug Administration was evaluating a shot developed by Moderna Inc. and the National Institutes of Health and was expected to give it the green light soon, clearing the way for its use to begin as early as Monday.
That would give the U.S. a critical new weapon against the coronavirus in addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine now being dispensed to millions of health care workers and nursing home patients as part of the biggest vaccination drive in American history.
The go-ahead from the FDA would mark the world’s first authorization of Moderna’s shots. Large but unfinished studies show that both vaccines appear safe and strongly protective, though Moderna’s is easier to handle, since it does not need to be kept at ultra-frozen temperatures like the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Both require two doses for full protection.
A second vaccine represents a ray of hope amid despair as the virus continues to spread unabated even before holiday gatherings certain to fuel the outbreak.
McConnell said on Friday he was disappointed by initial public sentiment about the vaccine.
“Because of the health professionals at the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and provisions of the CARES Act that I was proud to get signed into law, we now have a vaccine that is ready for use. But I am disappointed to see early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine,” the Kentucky Senator said. “A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll shows about a quarter of U.S. adults aren’t sure if they want to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Roughly another quarter say they won’t. It is concerning that half of Americans feel this way. The only way to beat this pandemic is for us to follow the advice of our nation’s health care professionals: get vaccinated and continue to follow CDC guidelines.
“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine,” McConnell added. “Because of government continuity requirements, I have been informed by the Office of the Attending Physician that I am eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, which I will accept in the coming days. Even with a vaccine, I will continue following CDC guidelines by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing my hands frequently. I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all.”
COVID-19 has claimed more than 310,000 U.S. lives and killed 1.6 million people worldwide. New cases in the U.S. are running at over 216,000 per day on average. Deaths per day have hit all-time highs, eclipsing 3,600 on Wednesday. Local and statewide numbers are also at an all-time high.
But Rogers sees light at the end of the tunnel.
“This has been a historical week for southern and eastern Kentucky as front-line healthcare workers and others received some of the first coronavirus vaccinations in the country. The fact that a vaccine is already available is a true testament to the monumental efforts of President Trump and Operation Warp Speed, which developed this vaccine in record time,” Rogers said. “My hope in the vaccine is two-fold: to save lives, and to provide a safe path forward to reopen our schools and businesses, and allow nursing home residents to see their loved ones face-to-face again.”
Experts are hoping the two together will “break the back of the pandemic” when combined with masks and other precautions, said Dr. Arnold Monto of the University of Michigan, who chaired an advisory committee that debated the data on the shots ahead of the FDA’s decisions.
Emergency authorization from the FDA means a vaccine is still experimental, with studies required to continue to track long-term safety and answer lingering questions.
Data provided to the FDA’s advisers show that the Moderna vaccine was more than 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 in people 18 and older and that it strongly protected older adults, who are most vulnerable.
A study of more than 30,000 volunteers uncovered no major safety problems so far. Side effects typically seen with other vaccinations were common, such as sore arms, fever, fatigue and muscle aches, which are signs the immune system is revving up.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.