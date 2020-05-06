If you live your life on Capitol Hill, you are used to the fast-paced bustle that goes along with being a federal lawmaker.
"We're used to mixing and mingling," said Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers (R), who represents the 5th Congressional District of Kentucky. "But we're not doing much of that these days."
The COVID-19 crisis has hit America — from New York City to Somerset, Ky., to Washington, D.C.
"It's the first time in American history that the General Assembly simply cannot assemble," Rogers said. "We can't do remote voting, so we have to vote a few members at a time. With 430 members, that takes a lot of time. We simply can't get anything done.
"We can't meet because with so many people, the 6-foot social distancing rule is out the window," Rogers added. "All of our offices in Washington are crippled for the same reason. We can't move — we can't operate."
Rogers noted that he sits on two to three conference calls per day, where he hears from such people as Alex Azar, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
"New technology has helped ease things somewhat," Rogers said. "Through Skype and Zoom we can ask questions and get some briefing on what's going on."
Of course, the coronavirus is often the topic.
Rogers is cautiously optimistic that science will catch up with this nasty little bug sooner rather than later.
"The whole world is trying to find a vaccine," Rogers said. "The brightest medical and scientific minds on the planet are working on a solution to this problem. I'm confident we will have some breakthroughs soon.
"What a windfall it will be for the people who come up with an effective vaccine," Rogers added. "They'd be set for life."
Rogers calls the coronavirus a "triple-threat."
"It impacts health, it impacts our economy and it will eventually put the country in a real fiscal dilemma," Rogers said.
Last month, Rogers and his colleagues passed a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief package called the CARES Act, that brings funding not only to large urban areas, but to middle and rural America.
"I'm very pleased that we were able to get funding to help rural hospitals," Rogers pointed out.
The Congressman noted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) is trying to put together another spending bill that would offer more coronavirus assistance. But he's fearful that another huge bill, right on the footsteps of the CARES ACT, could trigger inflation and a recession.
"(Powell) is doing a great job with the federal reserve, but we're running out of bullets," Rogers said. "We have zero interest rates. We are to the point where there's not much more we can do."
Of course, the big question throughout America is when do we open things back up? And how far should we go when we do?
"This thing is so devilish, that I do worry what will happen if we open everything up too quickly," Rogers said. "But I do think that here in Kentucky, we can loosen some of the restrictions a bit. I think it is time for that. I see no reason why people can't get a haircut, if certain precautions are taken.
"President (Donald) Trump has been pushing to get the economy back in gear," Rogers added. "I've been impressed with his response to this crisis.
"(Trump) has good people around him. (Vice President) Mike Pence, who I really like personally, has done a fine job heading up the coronavirus task force. And I've been very impressed with Dr. (Anthony) Fauci and Dr. (Deborah) Birx."
As for the response here in Kentucky, Rogers is supportive of the measures taken by Gov. Andy Beshear — a Democrat.
"I don't see anything (Beshear) has done as an overreach," Rogers said. "I think he's been active and aggressive and I think it's helped keep our numbers in Kentucky relatively low.
"I do think we need to look at easing up in rural areas," Rogers added. "That being said, there's still so much we don't know about this virus. What we do know if that it's flagrant and it's very easily passed on."
One thing is certain: The coronavirus has frozen America in its tracks, which is concerning for Rogers.
"If you wanted to come up with something that would totally cripple our way of life, our way of doing business, our way to create policy ...this is it," Rogers said. "There are some serious questions about how this was handled in China at its onset ... whether it was negligence or something else.
"Right now there's no evidence this was done intentionally, but China did cover some things up that impacted the world's response to the coronavirus," Rogers added. "Whether it was intentional or not, the results are the same."
