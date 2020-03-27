While one Kentucky congressman unsuccessfully attempted to hold up the highly-anticipated COVID-19 relief package, Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers supported the historic $2.2 trillion bill that will offer an economic lifeline to many Americans during this crisis.
Rogers and his colleagues passed the bill on Friday — less than 48 hours after the Senate voted unanimously to send it to the House.
"Simply put, the challenges that the COVID-19 coronavirus pose to our country are without precedent," Rogers said after the bill passed. "As the President has said, we are at war. But it is not a war against another country or a terrorist network, it is a war against a silent enemy that is ravaging our people and forcing us to sacrifice our economic wellbeing.
"This is especially hurting us in rural America, where small businesses, rural hospitals, barber shops, non-profits, and the like are scrambling for answers and hope," Rogers added. "My people in southern and eastern Kentucky have responded to this crisis with incredible courage and compassion.
"Without being prompted, our people are filling in the gaps," The Congressman continued. "I’ve heard story after story about healthcare workers on the frontlines despite not having the protective equipment they need; churches are shifting online and offering assistance to local families; and neighbors, teachers and community leaders are making sure our school children and seniors don’t miss a meal."
The CARES Act fast-tracks recovery rebate checks for Americans most in need, provides critical resources for rural hospitals, provides emergency loans for small businesses, supports local and state governments, boosts grant support for economic development, and protects healthcare providers on the frontlines of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
But Rogers' Kentucky colleague in the House, Thomas Massie who represents the 4th Congressional District, tried to throw a wrench into things Friday by attempting to force a roll call vote on the sweeping coronavirus aid package — the only member of Congress willing to stall, if not block, the historic legislation.
"One single no vote on the CARES Act will not stop this critical COVID-19 relief package," Rogers said in a Facebook post prior to the bill's passage. "It would be a disappointing and unnecessary delay, but I want to assure Kentuckians that this bill will pass despite those who choose to put politics above the American people."
Massie, who is a Libertarian but a member of the GOP, also drew the ire of President Donald Trump on Friday.
“Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress. He just wants the publicity. He can’t stop it, only delay, which is both dangerous & costly,″ Trump wrote on Twitter.
Trump called Massie “a disaster for America, and for the Great State of Kentucky!” and urged GOP leaders to “throw Massie out of Republican Party!″
Chief among the highlights of the CARES Act are recovery rebate checks to help individuals and families impacted the most by the pandemic. Individuals earning up to $75,000 or $150,000 per married couple, who are not dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible social security number, are eligible for a rebate totalling $1,200 per person or $2,400 per married couple, plus $500 per child. Individuals who rely solely on programs like social security income or veterans benefits are also eligible for the recovery checks.
"This bill provides the necessary confidence ... (Americans) need to know a plan is in place to get through this crisis together," Rogers said. "I was proud to work with House and Senate leadership to ensure that this bill protects our small businesses, keeps our hospitals afloat, and provides financial stability to our hardworking families. It also provides much-needed funding for medical supplies, and ensures our cities, counties, and states have the resources necessary to ensure the safety of our citizens.
"As Ranking Member of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee, I would also like to note that this bill provides critical funding for the State Department to respond to the pandemic at United States diplomatic facilities around the globe, to support continued consular services to Americans abroad, and for costs associated with bringing home Americans that have been stranded overseas," the Somerset Congressman added. "Funding is also provided to ensure all Peace Corps volunteers get home safe. Lastly, funds are included to support humanitarian assistance needs related to the coronavirus internationally."
Rogers launched a webpage to help constituents track programs and legislation related to the coronavirus pandemic at halrogers.house.gov/coronavirus. You can also follow action from the White House at coronavirus.gov.
"Above all else, the most important thing this bill does is bring hope to Americans searching for a way to protect the health of their families and their livelihoods," Rogers said. "Since our country’s birth nearly 250 years ago, the American people have faced a myriad of challenges. And in every one of these instances, we have pulled together and overcome. I have full faith that we will do so again, and this bill helps ensure that we will be victorious."
