Somerset’s U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers said on Wednesday he agreed with President Donald Trump’s pointed criticism of the World Health Organization and its “failed response” to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump has complained about the WHO’s alleged mismanagement, cover-up and missteps, and announced a halt to U.S. funding of the organization that has totaled nearly a half-billion dollars annually in recent years.
“I agree with the President’s concerns about accountability and transparency at the World Health Organization,” Rogers said. “Just one year ago, I released a report exposing the WHO’s dangerously misleading and, in some instances, outright false claims about the safety and efficacy of prescription opioids.
“Once again, WHO’s actions are raising red flags,” Rogers added. “The COVID-19 pandemic has required a rapid response around the globe, yet this leading health organization has fallen short and its credibility continues to suffer.”
Trump claimed the WHO had parroted Chinese assurances about how the virus is spread, failed to obtain virus samples from China, and made a “disastrous decision” to oppose travel restrictions as the outbreak spread.
“We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “WHO is reviewing the impact on our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and will work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face.
“No doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons for all of us to learn,” he added. “But for now, our focus – my focus – is on stopping this virus and saving lives.”
Trump has repeatedly labelled COVID-19 the “Chinese virus” and criticized the agency for being too lenient on China, where the novel coronavirus first emerged late last year.
Outside experts have questioned China’s reported infections and deaths from the virus, calling them way too low and unreliable. An investigation by The Associated Press has found that a six-day delay between when Chinese officials learned about the virus and when they warned the public allowed the outbreak to blossom into an enormous public health disaster.
The WHO has been particularly effusive in its praise for China, calling on other countries to emulate its approach and repeatedly praising its transparency.
Political fault lines emerged in the U.S., with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, saying the “dangerous, illegal” decision to halt funding “will be swiftly challenged.” Sen. Lindsay Graham, a Republican ally of Trump, insisted that “we cannot afford China apologists running the WHO.”
For Rogers, a Republican, the question is funding an organization with American taxpayer dollars and seeing limited results during an unparalleled global crisis.
“As former Chairman of the Appropriations Committee and now as Ranking Member of the State, Foreign Operations Appropriations Subcommittee, I have always insisted on the highest level of oversight of precious taxpayer dollars,” Rogers said. “I will work to ensure the WHO takes action on transparency and desperately needed reforms. Now more than ever, the health and well-being of Americans depend on it.”
Last June, Rogers played a pivotal role in the WHO’s decision to discontinue “dangerous” opioid prescribing guidelines. The WHO decision came less than one month after Rogers and Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA) released a report in May 2019 detailing Purdue Pharma’s influence on WHO’s opioid prescribing recommendations.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
