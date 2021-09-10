Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers believes very strongly that people should be vaccinated against COVID-19.
But he doesn't believe anyone should be forced to do it.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden expanded vaccine mandates to federal executive branch employees, contractors and private businesses with more than 100 employees. The mandates will likely impact some 100 million Americans.
"Let me be clear: I have been vaccinated and I strongly believe that individuals should get the vaccine," Rogers said in response to Biden's mandates on Friday. "But they should be vaccinated on their own accord and with the advice of their doctor."
With the mandate, Biden, a Democrat, has made a move that has unified Republicans who sometimes have taken different approaches to the pandemic. From state capitals to Congress and the campaign trail, Republicans — even those who support vaccination, like Rogers — are blasting Biden's more forceful approach.
"Enforcing federal mandates on our personal healthcare is not the American way and sets a disturbing precedent for future disasters," Rogers said. "We all want to move past this virus and keep Americans healthy and safe, but authoritarian vaccine mandates — that could have devastating impacts to our workforce and our economy — are not the answer."
More than 208 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, but some 80 million remain unvaccinated as the U.S. confronts the highly contagious delta variant. There are now about 300% more new daily COVID-19 infections, about two-and-a-half times the hospitalizations and nearly twice the number of deaths as at the same time last year.
While breakthrough infections do happen among the vaccinated, those cases tend to be far less severe, with the vast majority of deaths and severe illnesses occurring among those who have not yet received the shots.
The country as a whole is averaging more than 1,500 deaths and 150,000 cases a day.
“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said on Friday. “This isn’t a game.”
In Kentucky, it is the state lawmakers who have worked against COVID-19 regulations. This week they put a ban on mask mandates in place, tying Gov. Andy Beshear's hands.
Meanwhile, Biden says he's doing what has to be done. And in his White House speech announcing the new measures, he took a particularly pointed stance, accusing elected officials of "actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19.”
“Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities,” he said.
Biden pointed directly to GOP governors who have blocked measures such as school mask mandates, warning, "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way.”
