It’s hard to blame someone for feeling like February was a lifetime ago at this point.
“The weird thing is, in February, unemployment was at 3.5 percent, the GDP gross was pretty good,” said Dr. Chris Phillips, Economics Professor at Somerset Community College. “In the span of a month, we’ve gone from full employment not only to a full recession but it may be even worse.”
The effects of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have been devastating to the U.S. economy. Businesses have been forced to shut down, workers laid off, and wondering where how they’re going to feed their kids. And here in Kentucky, that’s really just unfolded over the last week, with expectations that it could last for weeks or months more to come.
The Commonwealth Journal spoke to Phillips to get his perspective as an economics professor on the current situation facing the nation, and of course Pulaski Countians. Phillips was not bullish about the economy’s fate in the foreseeable future.
“Most analysts say it will be far worse than what (the recession) was back in ‘08,” said Phillips. “Potential job loss in the millions, with most forecasts pushing jobs loss into the tens of millions. It’s obviously a monumental event we’re going through, and all brought on by the recommendation to stay home because of a pandemic. It’s different (from other recessions) in a way, that it’s not brought on by a specific economic event but by a pandemic.”
Considering that the whole country is suffering economically, are the measures to control the spread of the virus — from which the vast majority of cases recover handily and without severe symptoms, while a smaller percentage is more vulnerable — worth it?
“Yeah, that’s kind of what you face,” said Phillips. “It’s a stark choice: Do you want to save some semblance of the economy and face millions of deaths, or do you want to save as many people as possible and flatten the curve (of the virus’ spread) and make the economy go into recession and pick up the pieces later?”
Phillips said he believes the latter option is the correct one and that you “have to save lives.”
However, “with that said, people still have to have money to pay their bills, they have to have breathing room to get through the worst part of this.”
Hopefully, that “worst part” is short-term. Yet, “the ultimate fear is that it goes on not just several months but goes on for a year or two,” he said. “How can Americans sustain their life not making any income?”
Phillips said that “if there’s a bright spot,” it’s that once things start to settle back to normal, economic stability “should return fairly quickly, whereas the financial panic in ‘08 takes a long time to recover from. ... The hope the recovery should be severe and we should be able to recover much quicker.”
He noted that the “Federal Reserve has been very active,” lowering interest rates to around nothing “very quickly,” and said that Chairman Jerome Powell “have been very proactive in some of his actions, and is doing everything he can to institute the quantitative easing program.”
Phillips was also positive about Congress working on a stimulus package and ideas like sending checks to Americans to help them through the lean times and extending or expanding unemployment benefits.
“The problem is, not a lot can be done to fix it until the pandemic is under control,” he said.
Another factor people have likely noticed are the low prices at the pumps.
“There’s a Russian and Saudi oil war going on, so we’re seeing collapses on oil prices,” said Phillips. “There’s sort of a deflationary panic on top of everything else. It’s probably pretty easy to see gas prices go to around a dollar a gallon at some point.”
Whatever the case, there is an old curse, said to be of Chinese origin, that goes, “May you live in interesting times.” For an economist in particular — as well as the rest of America — these are interesting times indeed, and likely will be remembered as such for a long time.
“This is something that’s going to be written about and talked about forever,” said Phillips. “It really has no parallel, at least that I can frame it in.”
