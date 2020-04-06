The doors may be closed, but the education never stops at Somerset Community College.
Even though studies at SCC will remain online through the end of the semester, due to regulations related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the high-tech approach to learning hasn't seemed to put a dent in students' academic success.
"About 80 percent of students take an online course (normally), maybe not everyone, but most of them. So most of the students are familiar with the online platform," said Cindy Clouse, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at SCC.
She said that faculty and volunteers are following up with students by calling them to check on their progress, particularly those who "are maybe at risk of not turning their assignments in on time, to make sure they have what they need."
However, "I think the students are doing well," said Clouse. She noted that they're able to use a KCTCS (Kentucky Community and Technical College System) app that allows students to communicate amongst themselves. "We're not seeing a lot of comments or messages that are negative that we need to follow up on. It seems like they're doing okay."
While students are working at home, so are the college's employees. That will be the case through the end of April; Close said they're "hoping to go back" to campus on May 1, "but that all depends."
As far as students that have courses which need lab time, such as technology-related programs and nursing, Clouse said that as soon as they're allowed back on campus, SCC plans to work with those students this summer, "possibly condensing down" lab time "as much as possible," including potentially utilizing nights and weekends.
"Most of our direction is coming from KCTCS," said Clouse. "We're trying to all be on the same page."
The class of 2020's commencement ceremony planned for May 8 has already been postponed; Clouse said that they're looking at "some dates in June" to reschedule it. There was also an Honors Night scheduled for April 24 that has had to be cancelled, but "we're still going to award students with the certificates and honors they would have received," said Clouse. She noted that the college will have the student recipients submit pictures and do a live event on Facebook to recognize their achievements.
While the COVID-19 situation continues to be in flux, Clouse is "optimistic" that SCC can keep to the ideal timetable for returning to on-campus functions that they're looking at currently.
"I think we would all love to be back on campus," she said. "I just think it all depends on what happens. We may still be working from home a couple more weeks. I hope it's not much longer."
