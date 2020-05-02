This May at Somerset Community College, “open house” is more open than ever.
That’s because the school will be hosting a “virtual open house” for students this month, to provide a way to get to know what SCC has to offer even while staying at home in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
“Thursdays at 3 with SCC” begins May 7, and will take place — you guessed it — every Thursday at 3 p.m., through the month of May and probably June, noted registrar Jami Evans.
“The virtual open house will be featuring different areas in our college,” said Evans. “As one example, we will highlight some of the student services every week. We’ll talk about disability services. ... We’re going to highlight the application process, helping students, talking about completing your application, what happens when you receive it and what happens next.”
Evans said they’ll likely do a live online student orientation session as well right after the open house.
Students can ask questions during the online event, talking openly or typing in a chat.
Evans said the online events will also highlight SCC’s programs. “We may have someone from welding, or someone from the nursing program come in and tell us about it,” she said. “There will be about two or three of those (presentations) each week.”
To access the open house and orientation events, go to somerset.kctcs.edu and click the appropriate link.
It’s a strange time for students moving out of high school and into college right now, with a lot of uncertainty. Evans said SCC is trying to do “everything we can to help them” navigate their normal education advancement in an online world.
“They don’t have to stop, they don’t have to give up, they don’t have to let go of that dream. They can keep going, they can get any kind of assistance they need,” she said, “whether assistance with class, or documentations they need. They can do all of that online. None of our services have stopped, we just want them to know there’s an alternative way to do it.”
