At Somerset Community College, some of the main weapons in the war against the coronavirus are being forged.
Somerset Community College (SCC) has long been proud of its 3-D printing technology, and was the first institution of higher education in Kentucky to offer a statewide certificate in additive manufacturing. With efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus ongoing, however, and equipment like face shields in much shorter supply than needed, SCC's 3-D printers are being used to help provide key agencies in the area with the protective gear that they need.
"It's not an original (idea from) us by any means. It's something that's happening globally," said Eric Wooldridge, SCC Professor of Additive Manufacturing. "Some of the European countries have started turning to 3-D printing and other resources to print the things they need."
Nevertheless, here in Pulaski County, there was a request from partnering networks and the state to see if local colleges could help in printing a newly-released prototype for face shields, to protect against one's mouth and nose coming in contact with the coronavirus and allowing it to spread that way.
"Prusa Research was one of the first to release designs for us to fire up and produce (face shields) with," said Wooldridge, who also noted, "The 3-D printing community has stepped up immediately in a very big way. Some of the things we are producing currently did not even exist just days ago."
Inside the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence on the Somerset Campus, the 3-D printers are running around the clock, producing approximately over 100 face shields a day. Wooldridge said that they started printing at about 5 a.m. Tuesday and as of Friday afternoon, have about 400 completed.
"I’d rather be here in the lab making these masks than sitting at home waiting this thing out," said Wooldrdige. "In fact, I am sleeping in the lab so production doesn’t stop."
Each printer can produce two or three components every four-and-a-half hours, said Wooldridge; currently, all the printers in SCC's lab are making 40-50 components in that time frame.
In recent years, 3-D printing has made quite a splash as a technological marvel that has become more and more accessible to the public. The idea of being able to input the information for a design and have a real object created via the 3-D printing equipment sounds incredible, but it’s simple in concept, and has only grown more sophisticated over time.
“If you imagine it like a glue gun, you keep making a circle with it, and eventually you make a cylinder,” Wooldridge told the Commonwealth Journal in 2017. “It’s the same principle with additive manufacturing, whether it’s metals, polymers, (etc.). You lay down material and lay down another layer on top of it, and keep doing it until you have the shape of something.
Added Wooldridge, in the most recent interview, "We can produce a lot with minimal manpower, however, one thing we have learned from this experience for future need is we need more people trained on this technology."
Fortunately, the masks can be produced for very little cost. There are a couple of other parts that have to be bought separately — the elastic band on the back, the plastic for the face shield — but the 3-D printed part takes less than a dollar to produce and the whole thing at under $3.
With the college closed off to students currently, they aren't involved; only staff members are volunteering to be part of the assembly process. Wooldridge also gave a "shout out" to the Pulaski County Extension Office for helping with assemblies as well.
As far as where the face shields are going, organizations are contacting Wooldridge and there's a priority list, "first come, first serve," sending batches of face shields to area hospitals, EMS groups, and others. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital was one of the first, requesting 500 of the shields, said Wooldridge.
“We are thrilled that we can provide this important product to our local hospital to help protect their front line personnel,” said Alesa Johnson, Vice President of Workforce Solutions. “SCC is committed to helping fight this virus in any capacity that we can. We are ramping up our printing capacity this week with the hope of printing enough extra face shields needed not only by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital but other healthcare facilities in the communities we serve.”
Added Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, "We are so grateful to so many for their efforts to pitch in and support the health and well-being of our local community. Our partnership with Somerset Community College is truly beneficial, and in this case, uses the technology and resources already in place at a local level to fill a need for our team here at the hospital.
"This is just one example of the many individuals and businesses who have offered their support," he added. "It truly means so much to all of us here at LCRH, as our entire community works its way through this crisis.”
Wooldridge also said that his departments has groups of private citizens and others they've been in contact with over the years helping with the production process.
SCC is planning to work through a grant, Rapid Response Additive Manufacturing Initiative (RRAMI) to start developing a network of partners to make it possible to do this in a much grander scale next time a need arises.
Also being considered is 3-D printing medical respirators. Wooldridge said those are "more tricky at the moment," and need more approval from the state level to facilitate that and provide some guidance on which model to go with.
In uncertain times, you trust what you can rely upon. For Wooldridge and SCC, 3-D printing has been a dependable technological resource, and they're happy to use it to give back to the community.
"Having the capability to do this and make this possible is really, really awesome for us, especially with things closing down," he said. "... It's in a way surreal to be in the midst of all this. It's extremely gratifying to be able to use this technology to respond to a thing like this. We're extremely blessed to be able to participate and fill this need."
