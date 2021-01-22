On the first full day of Democratic control, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., walks to the chamber after meeting with new senators from his caucus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. From left are Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Schumer, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., rear, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. The pivotal Georgia runoff election this month was decisive in handing Democrats the majority in the Senate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)