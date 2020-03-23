On Thursday, two more cities joined Pulaski County in declaring a state of emergency in regard to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic.
Science Hill Mayor Mike Hall and Eubank Mayor Eddie Hicks issued declarations for a state of emergency in their respective towns. This allows the cities to seek additional resources and recovery assistance as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky and the United States, and the efforts being made to slow its spread.
Both men said the action was taken as a precautionary measure in light of the rapidly changing situation.
"[Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve] Kelley assured me that, by him filing a state of emergency, we would be all right through the county," Mayor Hicks said. "But we just want to be sure."
While Mayor Hicks said that the Eubank water company remains open with staff using latex gloves and social distancing to help customers, the city's senior center is closed and the park's facilities have yet to reopen for the summer.
"We're not going to open it obviously until this thing is over," Mayor Hicks said, though he added that some people are using the park "at their own risk. The bathrooms are not opened up yet, so they're just going in there and letting the kids play."
Mayor Hall said Science Hill's water office has been closed to foot traffic.
"People can still pay online or at the bank," he said. "We have a drop box also."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.