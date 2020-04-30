Graduation at Science Hill School this year will be a drive-thru affair.
Current plans are to hold an in-vehicle graduation ceremony for both kindergarteners and eighth-graders moving on at Science Hill in mid-May, at the school.
“It’s just something to celebrate right now,” said Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, who said the school is planning to hold a “full-blown graduation” ceremony in the summer or right before school starts in the fall, more akin to what students and families are familiar with in any other year.
But this isn’t your normal year, thanks to the school closures caused by efforts to restrict the spread of the COVID-19 virus, and students weren’t able to finish out the school year in the classroom. Efforts are still in place to socially distance individuals from one another, so Science Hill, a single-facility school district in northern Pulaski that goes up through the eighth grade, is trying something different.
The kindergarten graduation will be on May 14 and eighth-graders on May 15, unless weather forces rescheduling. Parents will line up and park in particiular spots, six feet apart. Only one car will be allowed per family.
“The hard part is, you’ve gotta tell them to have one car for each student,” said Dyehouse. “There won’t be room for Grandma and Grandpa. They’ll get to come in the fall.”
The cards will line up according to how the students’ names will be called over the PA system. Once it’s that student’s turn, their vehicle will drive around to the front of the school and the teacher will hand a diploma to the student in the vehicle. Then the parent driving will circle back around and park in the same spot.
Exact times are not set as of right now, but Dyehouse said families will be notified by one-call phone and text, ClassDojo, and via Facebook.
“We’re just hoping for good weather,” said Dyehouse. “We’ll just have to cancel it, if there’s a lot of rain or bad weather that day; we would (reschedule).”
So far, the drive-thru graduation solution has met with positive reactions from parents, noted Dyehouse.
“It’s been pretty favorable,” he said. “We’ve not had much pushback at all.”
