“We are missing them terribly. Just to be able to see them from afar was such an emotional experience.”
Anneda Nettleton teaches fifth-grade language arts and social studies at Science Hill School in northern Pulaski County. Like so many teachers across the county, across the Commonwealth, across the nation – even across the world — school closures due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus have separated her from her “other” family, the group of kids she’s come to know and love in her classroom.
For teachers of young children in particular, that can become a special bond — one that both parties miss when they’re torn apart as they have been under the current circumstances.
As such, Nettleton and fellow Science Hill teacher Frankia Colyer put together something special for the children of the community this week — and indeed, for the community as a whole.
A parade went through the streets of Science Hill Thursday evening, as townspeople came out on the porches to wave and see familiar faces go by.
“We had just been talking about how great it would be to see our students from afar and be able to bring some cheer to them,” said Nettleton of herself and Colyer. “We thought waiting until the week after Spring Break would be a good time (to do it).”
The two teachers pulled together a large contingent in short order. Nettleton said that had every other teacher at the school but one take part, and every other employee but just a few take part.
One of those was superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse who was the 50th vehicle out of as many to go through — not counting fire trucks and even an ambulance.
“As soon as we put it out on Facebook (about the parade), the Science Hill Fire Department contacted (Nettleton and Colyer) and asked if they’d like to like to have a fire truck or two if they didn’t have anything going on, and they said, ‘Absolutely,’” said Dyehouse. “We got an ambulance because one of (our students’) grandparents is with EMS.
“Everyone showed up in their own private vehicles; no one was allowed to ride with each other. The only people in each vehicle were their family members,” he added. “They never did get out and mix and mingle.”
Nevertheless, there were plenty of people out to see them as they went by. The parade lined up at the school and went south to the Valley View commercial center. Dyehouse said there were close to 20 people there in the parking spots, holding up signs and waving. Then the parade went onto every road on the district’s three bus routes.
“We had a bus driver lead the parade and took us down every street and subdivision in the district,” he said. “Two hours and 20 minutes later, we were back at the school again.
“Everywhere we went, there were people holding up signs, a lot of people taking video, taking pictures,” he added. “We needed this so much. Everyone loved it.”
Nettleton has worked at Science Hill — a close-knit school district in a single facility that only goes up through the eighth grade — and considers it a special place.
“It was great to see the entire faculty come together, and to be able to do that with such a unified spirit,” she said, “(Thursday night), several of us were texting each other. We were all on this emotional high. Even though we did it because we wanted to send a warm message to (the students), it was incredible what it did for us.”
Right now, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the future of the 2019-20 school year. Nettleton said that if indeed students never return to the classrooms this semester, the school’s staff would like to do a similar parade at the end of the school year, to bring a sort of “closure” to it and to reassure students they’ll be there “when we can go back to normal.”
But in the meantime, Thursday’s actions did more than just reach out to children in Science Hill — it touched the hearts of everyone who came out to see the parade.
“I have several co-workers say they even saw elderly folks out on their porches; one lady was on her porch crying,” said Nettleton. “It seemed like the entire community was uplifted. It allowed everyone to feel a sense of hope ... to bring something great out of a time period that’s anything but great.”
