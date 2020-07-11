State senator and Somerset resident Rick Girdler is backing state Republican leaders’ call for Governor Andy Beshear to include them in the decision making process.
“The bad part of this is, he [Beshear] says we’re all in this together. We don’t know who ‘together’ is, because he’s never talked to us,” Girdler said.
Hours before Governor Beshear made his announcement that wearing face coverings in public is mandatory, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a Scott Circuit Judge ordered Besehar to stop issuing orders related to COVID-19 unless they met specific criteria.
Hours after Beshear made his proclamation, Cameron filed a motion in Scott Circuit Court questioning whether the mandate followed state law.
Cameron, along with Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne signed an open letter stating the governor was issuing orders without collaboration from Republican leaders.
The letter read in part: “As members of Kentucky’s law-making body, the duly elected representatives of the General Assembly are closest to the people and can assist in understanding the needs of local communities and how they will be impacted by mandatory orders.”
It went on to say that the needs of Louisville are different than those in Harland, and that all areas of the state need to be taken into consideration.
Senator Girdler echoed those statements.
“It’s totally different in Pulaski than it is in Jefferson,” Girdler said. “My biggest fear is that we’re going to lose our freedom for safety’s sake.”
Girdler said he understood that the virus could be dangerous.
“I’m sure it’s harmful to get it, but I think it should be up to the individual on how to protect themselves.”
Girdler himself hasn’t contracted COVID-19, but said he knows several people who has. He also knows someone who, for health-related reasons, cannot wear a face covering.
He also expressed doubts as to whether the governor’s edicts were helping stop the spread of the disease.
“We’re not doing any better than states that’s opened up, in terms of cases and deaths,” he said. “Our death rate isn’t better than states with two to three times the population.”
Looking at current statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, the rate of deaths per 100,000 people for Kentucky is at 13.7, while for Texas it’s 10.2, for Florida it’s 18.8, for Tennessee it’s 10.5 and for Ohio it’s 25.7.
Beyond death rates, Girdler expressed worry over the state’s economy, saying the governor had no conversations with economic development or Labor Cabinet teams on the impact some of his decisions might have before he made those decisions.
Girdler said he worried about the impact the shutdown had on smaller, family run businesses while larger chains like Walmart were allowed to thrive.
When asked, specifically, what Girdler wanted to see changed in the response to COVID-19, Girdler stuck to saying he wanted to see Beshear communicate with Republican leaders better.
He said that legislators are looking at trying to change the state’s Constitution, to allow the senate and house to call themselves into special session during times of crisis such as this.
Such a change would have to be voted on by all Kentuckians in a general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.