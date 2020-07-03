An investment in a ballistics company might be a bullseye for the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), should they choose to invest.
Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies, and Andrew Vallance, Shell Shock vice president, made a presentation to SPEDA during its monthly meeting.
Back in 2017, the company bought the former SIG Sauer property in Eubank, located on Ky. 452. Knight said they have started bringing equipment into the area within the past few weeks.
SPEDA CEO Chris Girdler said Knight and the company was reaching out to ask about financial assistance due to an agreement made through the former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation.
Knight said the company plans to hire around nine people by the end of the year, and over a five-year span they hope to have 50 employees.
Shell Shock creates a type of ammunition casing that uses a lightweight alloy with nickel and aluminum.
The patented design is designed to be lighter, stronger and superior to traditional brass casings by being able to travel further when shot and can be reloaded around 100 times.
“The record for reloading our cases was 101 times for a 9 mm,” Knight said. “...Most brass case re-loaders in the commercial market can’t get past five or six before it gets so work hardened.”
Other advantages are that the casing is a heat sink – Knight said someone can collect the spent casings in their hand directly from the gun – and magnetic, which means it can be collected easily from the ground by running a magnet over it.
The company has secured several government and commercial contracts, he said.
Knight told Girdler he expects it to take six months to fully raise the $4.75 million for their Series C funding.
“We’ve raised about $500,000 of it already. But it’s a tough time to raise money,” Knight said.
That money has come from individual investors, and Knight said the company’s current share price is $2.48.
“We like enthusiasts to be investors,” he said.
The Connecticut-based company has already raised $6.9 million total.
As of yet, SPEDA board members have not made a decision on providing funding.
