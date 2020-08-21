The daughter of Sherri Mounce described her mother as, “Selfless. Would just give the shirt off her back.”
Somerset resident Mounce, who was 65, lost her life Tuesday as a victim of COVID-19, Pulaski County’s sixth COVID-related death.
Megan Ray said that, in her experience, everyone who met Mounce loved her immediately. “If there was somebody in this town she didn’t know, I’d be surprised.”
She loved her family, especially her grandson Hunter, Ray said.
“Being ‘Mimi’ was her favorite thing in the world. I was the center of her world till I had a kid, then I was chopped liver, and he took the win on that,” Ray laughs.
According to Ray, Mounce went from being completely healthy to being so infected with COVID that her lungs were scarred.
She had no preexisting conditions, Ray said. Her only issue was having had knee surgery about four weeks before being exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
She worked in the same office as another woman who tested positive, and Mounce started showing symptoms of the disease on August 1.
Ray said her mother took all the precautions she could to prevent getting the virus, including wearing a mask while at work. In Ray’s opinion, wearing the mask didn’t help since Mounce ended up being infected even with it.
Mounce’s symptoms started as nausea, then included a high fever for at least a week, lethargy, and a lack of appetite. Because she couldn’t eat, she began dry heaving, Ray said.
“When it hits, it knocks your feet out from under you,” Ray said. “She went from talking to me on the phone to being so tired she could not stay awake, could not hold her head up.”
Mounce and her husband, James Earl Mounce, both went on Saturday, August 1, to be tested for COVID. One week later, Sherri Mounce was admitted to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. After she was admitted, her husband went back to find out the test results: Sherri was positive, James was negative.
Ray said the family went a week without knowing those test results, but Sherri herself was fairly certain she had it.
The same evening she was admitted to the hospital, Mounce needed to be intubated. Over the next week, she had her progress and setbacks – up until Tuesday morning.
“I called up there to check on her about 8:30 that morning. Everything was still okay. And then at 10:30 they called me and told me she was declining and we had to get up there as fast as we could,” Ray said.
Mounce’s heart had stopped, but hospital staff had managed to bring her back.
The family stayed with her as much as possible throughout the day, hoping she would ‘get back to normal.’
After going back home, Ray said she got another call around 9:45 p.m. saying Mounce’s heart had stopped again.
Once again, the family were at the hospital, waiting outside her door because, with so many hospital staff working on her, they weren’t allowed to go back into the room
But they were nearby and were able to “truly know that they done everything they could to save her.”
Ray had high praise for Mounce’s doctor, Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, and the medical staff at LCRH.
“I honestly was very impressed with the COVID unit. They were very eager to talk to you and explain things in terms you could understand,” Ray said.
She added that she was allowed to Facetime with her mother, even when Mounce was sedated, giving Ray and her son a chance to talk to her.
Mounce’s visitation is being held this evening. A funeral service is being held Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Somerset Undertaking Company is in charge of arrangements.
