Adapting to the circumstances. It’s a life lesson that Somerset High School seniors are getting by living through the spring of 2020. Something that no NTI day could possibly explain.
The class learned this week how graduation ceremonies are to be handled this year, and they may not be traditional, but there is something to be said about being unique.
SHS principal Jeff Wesley conveyed his own feelings about making alternate graduation arrangements in a letter sent to the graduates of 2020.
“I had so looked forward to addressing this graduating class the way it has been done for so long now. I am still looking forward to that moment, but obviously, we have to adapt to the circumstances. That is a lesson in life that we all must learn at some time.”
That letter was hand-delivered to seniors this week, along with their caps and gowns and yard signs proclaiming them as part of this year’s graduating class.
School teachers and staff dropped the items off individually at each senior’s home as part of letting them know the scheduled of graduation events.
On May 13, 14 and 15, seniors will be filmed one-by-one, wearing their caps and gowns and walking across the stage to receive their diplomas. Those single graduations will then be compiled into a video and released on May 22 at 7 p.m. on SHS’s Facebook and YouTube sites.
May 22 will also see the graduates meet up for a vehicle parade. Cars are allowed to be decorated, and seniors will meet in the Meece Middle parking lot to begin the downtown parade at around 6 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to park along the streets and stay within their vehicles, or maintain 6 feet of distance between each other if standing outside.
A pre-filmed Baccalaureate video will be released on May 17 on the SHS Facebook and YouTube sites.
Principal Wesley said there is still hope of having an in-person ceremony later in the summer, but the school wanted to get diplomas out as quickly as possible so students would have that on hand as they look into the next phase of their lives, whether that be college, military or employment.
Wesley said the hand delivering of the caps and gowns, plus the creation of the video ceremony was a way for the staff and teachers to know they were thinking of the students.
“It’s our way of letting seniors know we want to stay connected,” he said.
He said he didn’t want them to feel like they were missing out or feel cheated by the circumstances.
It’s why the seniors will still be voting on a Prom King and Queen – even if there is no in-person prom for them.
It’s also why the school is latching onto an idea presented by Class President Devan Neely, letting the students collaborate on a Graduation Book, where seniors can submit personal messages and notes to each other to be compiled into one volume.
Principal Wesley said that the book is similar to – without completely replacing – the tradition of students signing each others’ yearbooks and leaving messages to their friends.
Wesley stressed that students will also be getting their yearbooks, too, and can have friends sign them if they want.
Wesley said that the lack of a traditional graduation is difficult for him, especially since it’s his first year as head principal and, as such, this class will always be special to him.
Still, he is happy with the way students are sharing ideas for alternatives to the usual traditions. The entire collection of graduation activities was a collaboration among students and staff.
And it’s fitting, he said, as these are the students that we are graduating out into the community. “They are solutions-minded people,” he said.
The first wave of students received their caps and gowns on Tuesday, among them brothers Bryan Gonzalez Ortiz and Anthony Gonzalez Ortiz.
Anthony admitted that he now misses going to school. “Everyone used to complain,” he said, “but now we wish were going.”
But he said they didn’t mind the changes to their graduation ceremony, as long as there is a way for them to graduate.
Bryan said the video and parade was a cool way to be able to get everyone together to celebrate, even if it was in a different way.
As for their friends, Bryan said, “We miss all of them, and miss the memories we would have made.”
“Same thing,” agreed Anthony. “What Bryan said.”
