The cheers from the crowd. The crack of the bat. The perfect volley to ones opponent. The feeling one gets when crossing the finish line first.
All of these things signify spring sports, and all of them are things that senior athletes are missing out on in their final moments of high school.
Somerset High School senior athletes may be losing many of the spring sports milestones they looked forward to so much, but their accomplishments and potential are not being forgotten.
SHS and Somerset’s government leaders have come together to honor those seniors who would have brought spring sports to life this year.
The global COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of all schoolkids, kindergarteners and seniors alike, but Class of 2020 seniors have been hit especially hard, with alternative plans being made for graduation ceremonies, and students missing out on many of the senior year experiences most people take for granted.
That’s why senior athlete banners – ones like what would normally hang on the fences of the district’s athletic fields – will this year line the streets of Somerset for all to see.
Bob Tucker, SHS’s athletic director, said there would likely be around 20 students honored by having their banners attached to the city’s lampposts.
The banners will honor students of SHS’s girls and boys track and field; softball; boys and girls tennis; baseball; and bass fishing.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the banners will likely be placed on College Street.
Tucker gave his appreciation to both the city’s tourism director Leslie Ikerd and to Keck.
Keck said he felt it was important for the city to honor spring sports seniors.
“We’re excited to play a small role to help our student athletes,” Keck said. “... Anytime we can partner with the school, it’s a blessing.”
He added, “I hope they know we’ve got their backs, and we support them – all seniors, not just the athletes – because they are the future of this community.”
Tucker said, “I think it’s great that the city offered to do this.”
The athletic director said he knew the cancellation of spring sports was difficult for everyone, students and coaches especially.
For example: “We had a really great girls track team that was runner-up in the state last year,” Tucker said. “We had a lot of the same athletes back this year, and we were looking at getting at least runner-up, if not winning state.”
But it wasn’t just them. Tucker said that all sports had strong athletes, and all the high school coaches had been counting on this being a good year. The Somerset baseball team and the boys tennis team were defending regional champions.
Bringing the banners out into the public eye is a great way of honoring those athletes.
Tucker said he hopes the banners brought the athletes some pride.
Keck added that, as a big baseball fan, he knows how sports can sometimes be viewed as a healing factor in times of difficulty.
“Sports are a big part of my life, and a big part of this community.”
And Tucker said that Somerset can be a tight-knit community when it comes to sports.
The banners are a way of showing off some of that community pride, he said.
The name of the student athletes are: Baseball - Andrew Childers; Softball- Mya Barron; Boys Tennis - Aryan Patel, Hayden Back, Junaid Ahmed; Girls Tennis- Olivia Stevens, Laila Qasem, Devan Neely, Charity Nickell; Track- Chloe Dykes, Lauren Foutch, Ashley Holt, Jocelyn May; Fishing- Jackson Prather and Austin Barnett.
