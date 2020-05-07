The city of Somerset announced that several city parks would partially reopen Monday in an effort to give citizens options to go outdoors while social distancing.
Areas open to the public include walking trails and green spaces at Rocky Hollow, the Piano Park, Citizens Park, Huffaker Park and Somersport. The disc golf course at Rocky Hollow will also be open, and shelters at Somersport will be available to small families for reservation.
To ensure public safety and follow state COVID-19 guidelines, the Fischer Fun Park play area and restrooms at Somersport, playgrounds at Citizens and Huffaker parks, and the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center and outdoor basketball courts will remain closed. City Fit, Bourne Park, Rosewood Park, Neighborhood Park and the Skate Park will remain closed as well.
“I am thrilled to be able to reopen our green spaces and trails to the public. Getting outside and moving around is so important to our overall physical and mental health as we continue to social distance,” Mayor Alan Keck said.
A parks employee will monitor playground areas at open parks to ensure they are not being used, Keck said.
While the state’s Phase 1 guidelines for reopening will allow residents to gather in groups of 10 or fewer on May 25 — Memorial Day — if COVID-19 cases continue to decline, guidance on when playground areas and pools will be able to reopen has not yet been issued.
Keck encouraged residents to enjoy the outdoors in these public spaces while remaining diligent about following state guidelines for social distancing and personal hygiene.
“Somerset residents are doing an outstanding job of containing this virus in our community,” Keck said. “I look forward to being able to safely and strategically reopen more areas so we can return to the activities we all enjoy.”
For more information, call Somerset Parks & Recreation at (606) 679-1860.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.