FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Sharon Greef speaks at the State Capitol in Helena, Mont. Greef has called medication abortions “the Wild West of the abortion industry” and says the drugs should be taken under close supervision of medical professionals, “not as part of a do-it-yourself abortion far from a clinic or hospital.” Opponents of the bans say telemedicine abortions are safe, and outlawing them would have a disproportionate effect on rural residents who face long drives to the nearest abortion clinic. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)