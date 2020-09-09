Somerset and Pulaski County were among several Kentucky areas added to the White House’s COVID-19 Red List.
A report that came out Sunday showed Somerset among the metro areas taken was elevated from “yellow” to “red.” Likewise, Pulaski had been in the “yellow” category until Sunday’s report listed it in the “red.”
Red Zone areas are those in which during the last week reported both new cases above 100 per 10,000 population, and lab test positivity results above 10 percent.
Pulaski reported it’s highest week of new positive cases at 145.
As of Wednesday, Pulaski has 116 active cases, with four in the hospital and the rest in self-isolation.
The state of Kentucky as a whole is also in the “red” as compared to other states. In Wednesday’s COVID-19 state briefing, Governor Andy Beshear said that Kentucky has surpassed 1,000 COVID deaths. He ordered all flags on state buildings to fly half-staff for the next week to honor those who have died, as well as announcing there will be a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Capitol rotunda.
